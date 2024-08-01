Scientists, Gaganyaan astronaut identify Ladakh as site for India's 1st Mars & Moon analogue research station

A proposed research station in Ladakh would simulate Martian and Lunar environments, boosting India's space program, particularly human spaceflight and Mars exploration. The facility would test space technologies, advance innovation, and support geological and astrobiological research, including the study of extremophiles.

A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) has identified Ladakh as the perfect location for establishing India's inaugural Mars and Moon analogue research station. Building on previous research and their own field experience, the team, comprising Binita Phartiyal, Aloke Kumar, and Shubhanshu Shukla (one of India's Gaganyaan astronauts), has made a compelling case for this initiative.

This proposal comes at a time when India is rapidly advancing its space program, with plans to launch a space station by 2035 and a lunar mission by 2040.

According to Kumar, an analogue research station serves as a terrestrial testing ground for lunar and Martian missions. It allows scientists to simulate and rehearse activities intended for the Moon and Mars, such as constructing astronaut habitats, which can be replicated in a setting with comparable geological conditions. Additionally, the station enables researchers to study how microorganisms and other living entities adapt to extreme environments, mirroring those found on other planets.

Phartiyal and Kumar, the lead authors of the proposal, emphasize that Ladakh's distinctive geography makes it an ideal location for mimicking the environments of Mars and the Moon. The region's harsh, cold desert landscape, rocky terrain, and geological features bear a striking resemblance to those found on early Mars and the Moon, rendering it a prime spot for replicating extraterrestrial conditions and conducting simulations.

The proposed research station would have several functions: serving as a testing platform for space technologies, advancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), integrating engineering systems, conducting human studies and crew training, and performing geological and astrobiological research.

Setting up this facility would greatly enhance India's space endeavors, particularly its human spaceflight ambitions and upcoming Mars missions. Moreover, it would offer a unique chance to investigate extremophilic organisms and facilitate comparative studies with samples from India's existing polar research stations.

Kumar stated, “This is an ideal moment for India to collaborate with the global community in setting up analogue research stations. Such an initiative will not only advance our space program but also boost astro tourism and support local communities in Ladakh.”



Latest Videos