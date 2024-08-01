Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Scientists, Gaganyaan astronaut identify Ladakh as site for India's 1st Mars & Moon analogue research station

    A proposed research station in Ladakh would simulate Martian and Lunar environments, boosting India's space program, particularly human spaceflight and Mars exploration. The facility would test space technologies, advance innovation, and support geological and astrobiological research, including the study of extremophiles.

    Indian scientists identify Ladakh as Moon and Mars research site anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 9:04 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 9:17 AM IST

    A team of scientists from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) has identified Ladakh as the perfect location for establishing India's inaugural Mars and Moon analogue research station. Building on previous research and their own field experience, the team, comprising Binita Phartiyal, Aloke Kumar, and Shubhanshu Shukla (one of India's Gaganyaan astronauts), has made a compelling case for this initiative. 

    This proposal comes at a time when India is rapidly advancing its space program, with plans to launch a space station by 2035 and a lunar mission by 2040.

    According to Kumar, an analogue research station serves as a terrestrial testing ground for lunar and Martian missions. It allows scientists to simulate and rehearse activities intended for the Moon and Mars, such as constructing astronaut habitats, which can be replicated in a setting with comparable geological conditions. Additionally, the station enables researchers to study how microorganisms and other living entities adapt to extreme environments, mirroring those found on other planets.

    Phartiyal and Kumar, the lead authors of the proposal, emphasize that Ladakh's distinctive geography makes it an ideal location for mimicking the environments of Mars and the Moon. The region's harsh, cold desert landscape, rocky terrain, and geological features bear a striking resemblance to those found on early Mars and the Moon, rendering it a prime spot for replicating extraterrestrial conditions and conducting simulations.

    The proposed research station would have several functions: serving as a testing platform for space technologies, advancing Technology Readiness Levels (TRL), integrating engineering systems, conducting human studies and crew training, and performing geological and astrobiological research.

    Setting up this facility would greatly enhance India's space endeavors, particularly its human spaceflight ambitions and upcoming Mars missions. Moreover, it would offer a unique chance to investigate extremophilic organisms and facilitate comparative studies with samples from India's existing polar research stations.
    Kumar stated, “This is an ideal moment for India to collaborate with the global community in setting up analogue research stations. Such an initiative will not only advance our space program but also boost astro tourism and support local communities in Ladakh.”
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions AJR

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll rises updates anr

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline AJR

    HAL to deliver first Tejas Mk1A to Indian Air Force by November after missing deadline

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi: 'Red' alert issued as videos of waterlogging, including outside Parliament, go viral snt

    Heavy rain lashes Delhi: 'Red' alert issued as videos of waterlogging, including outside Parliament, go viral

    Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall on Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck vkp

    BREAKING: Hill collapses on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH75 due to heavy rainfall in Shiradi ghat, vehicles stuck

    Recent Stories

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 RKK

    SHOCKING: Shilpa Shinde claims Asim Riaz was 'bullied, 'instigated' on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible snt

    Haniyeh assassinated: Iran 'considering' attack on Israel's military targets, coordinated retaliation possible

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions AJR

    Hamas chief killing: India warns nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon amid escalating tensions

    Petrol diesel NEW prices announced: Check city-wise rates for August 1 2024

    Petrol, diesel prices: Check city-wise rates for August 1, 2024

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll rises updates anr

    Wayanad landslide: Rescue ops continue at Mundakkai and Chooralmala; death toll crosses 270

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon