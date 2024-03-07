Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian filter coffee secures impressive 2nd place amongst World's top 38 best coffees

    TasteAtlas, a website that offers recipes and travel guides, recently published a list of the "Top 38 Coffees In The World," and Indian Filter Coffee came in at number two. Take a look at full list here and how filter coffee is made.

    Indian filter coffee secures impressive 2nd place amongst World's top 38 best coffees
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 5:23 PM IST

    Coffee is an aromatic beverage that is made and prized for its flavorful bitterness. Around the world, there are many different types of coffee beans and ways to prepare them. A new ranking list of the "Top 38 Coffees In The World" has been produced by TasteAtlas, a well-known website for travel and cuisine guides. 'Cuban Espresso' comes in first place on the list, followed by 'South Indian Coffee' in second. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    How is world's top coffee is made?

    The "Cuban Espresso" is an espresso shot made with sugar and dark roast coffee that has been sweetened. While the coffee is brewing, the sugar is added. Espresso is prepared using an electric espresso machine or a stovetop espresso maker. Additionally, the method of preparation leaves a pale brown froth on top of the coffee.

    And how is our filter coffee made?

    A straightforward and efficient Indian coffee filter machine is used to brew Indian filter coffee. This stainless steel machine has two chambers: the bottom chamber drip-coops the brewed coffee, while the upper chamber holds ground coffee thanks to a perforated bottom. In South India, this coffee recipe is quite well-liked.

    A lot of people leave the filter in place overnight so that when they get up in the morning, their coffee is ready. This mixture is combined with sugar and warm milk. This coffee is served in a tiny brass or steel tumbler that resembles a glass, together with a smaller saucer known as a "dabara." Coffee is frequently poured from one vessel to another to create froth before serving.

    Here's the list of top 10 coffees in the world

    1. Cuban Espresso (Cuba)
    2. South Indian Coffee (India)
    3. Espresso freddo (Greece)
    4. Freddo cappuccino (Greece)
    5. Cappuccino (Italy)
    6. Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)
    7. Ristretto (Italy)
    8. Frappe (Greece)
    9. Eiskaffee (Germany)
    10. Vietnamese Iced Coffee (Vietnam)

