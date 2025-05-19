Lisbon: The Embassy of India in Portugal has said that it "responded firmly with Operation Sindoor" to the protest organised by Pakistani nationals near the Indian Chancery building and described the protest as "desperate provocations."





The embassy on Sunday thanked the Portugal government and its police for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the embassy. The pictures shared by the embassy show posters on the Indian Chancery building with the message, "Operation Sindoor is not over."





In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Portugal stated, "Embassy of India @IndiainPortugal responded firmly with 'Operation Sindoor' to the cowardly protest organized by Pakistan near our Chancery building. We thank the Government of Portugal and It's police authorities for their support in ensuring the safety and security of the Embassy. India will not be intimidated by such desperate provocations. Our resolve remains unshaken."



India's Ambassador to Portugal, Puneet Roy Kundal, said that the protest outside the embassy was met with a "silent yet strong and resolute message, Operation Sindoor is not yet over." "Protests organised by Pakistan outside the Embassy were met with a silent yet strong and resolute message from our side "Operation Sindoor is not yet over". All the Embassy officers were steadfast in this approach," Puneet Roy Kundal posted on X.

<br>Earlier on May 16, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the 'Operation Sindoor' is not over yet and whatever happened was just a "trailer."<br>Addressing Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station, Singh said, "We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given strictest punishment. Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world."<br><br>On May 7, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). India's action came in response to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured several others. </p><p>Following India's action, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities. </p>