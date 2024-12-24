BREAKING: Indian Army vehicle plunges into 150-metre gorge in J&K's Poonch, several jawans injured

An Army vehicle carrying 18 jawans met with a tragic accident on Tuesday when it plunged into a 150-metre deep gorge in the Balnoi area of Mendhar, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

An Army vehicle carrying 18 jawans met with a tragic accident on Tuesday when it plunged into a 150-metre deep gorge in the Balnoi area of Mendhar, located in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The vehicle reportedly veered off course, leading to the crash, which has left at least six jawans injured, according to initial reports.

The incident occurred near the Line of Control (LoC) in a region that is often vulnerable due to its challenging terrain and proximity to conflict zones. Authorities are working swiftly to provide assistance and evacuate the injured personnel.

Further details awaited.

