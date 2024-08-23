Indian Army's mini UAV falls into Pakistan territory after technical glitch, hotline message sent for return

As per reports, the UAV, during a training mission well within the Indian Territory, lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan.

In a dramatic turn of events, a mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army inadvertently drifted into Pakistan territory on Friday. The drone is reportedly in the custody of the Pakistani troops.

As per reports, the UAV, during a training mission well within the Indian Territory, lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan.

Other reports claimed that the drone, identified as Switch VTOL, was reportedly shot down by Pakistani forces over Line of Control (LoC) as it intruded or ventured into Pakistani airspace.

The drone ventured into Pakistani airspace, it was swiftly detected and subsequently shot down by Pakistani forces stationed in the region. Pakistani troops have recovered the UAV.

According to media reports, the UAV's wreckage reportedly fell in Azad Kashmir area near LOC and it is currently in the custody of Pakistan Armed Forces stationed in Peer Kalanjar area of Pakistan side of Kashmir.

Also read: UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

The Indian Army has communicated with Pakistan's military to request the drone's return.

This incident also follows a similar technical failure involving an accidental missile launch in 2022.

In March 2022, an accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan in March 2022, attributed to a similar technical failure during routine maintenance. That incident prompted a strong protest from Pakistan and raised concerns about the safety mechanisms in place for

military operations between the two nuclear-armed neighbor.

Now the recent incident, which unfolded in the tense confines of the Line of Control (LOC), has captured significant attention from both military and diplomatic circles.



Latest Videos