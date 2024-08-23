Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Army's mini UAV falls into Pakistan territory after technical glitch, hotline message sent for return

    As per reports, the UAV, during a training mission well within the Indian Territory, lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan.
     

    Indian Army's mini UAV falls into Pakistan territory after technical glitch, hotline message sent for return shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Aug 23, 2024, 6:37 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 23, 2024, 6:37 PM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, a mini unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army inadvertently drifted into Pakistan territory on Friday. The drone is reportedly in the custody of the Pakistani troops.

    As per reports, the UAV, during a training mission well within the Indian Territory, lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan.

     

    Other reports claimed that the drone, identified as Switch VTOL, was reportedly shot down by Pakistani forces over Line of Control (LoC) as it intruded or ventured into Pakistani airspace.

     

    The drone ventured into Pakistani airspace, it was swiftly detected and subsequently shot down by Pakistani forces stationed in the region. Pakistani troops have recovered the UAV.

    According to media reports, the UAV's wreckage reportedly fell in Azad Kashmir area near LOC and it is currently in the custody of Pakistan Armed Forces stationed in Peer Kalanjar area of Pakistan side of Kashmir.

    Also read: UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

    The Indian Army has communicated with Pakistan's military to request the drone's return.

    This incident also follows a similar technical failure involving an accidental missile launch in 2022.

    In March 2022, an accidental firing of a missile into Pakistan in March 2022, attributed to a similar technical failure during routine maintenance. That incident prompted a strong protest from Pakistan and raised concerns about the safety mechanisms in place for
    military operations between the two nuclear-armed neighbor.

    Now the recent incident, which unfolded in the tense confines of the Line of Control (LOC), has captured significant attention from both military and diplomatic circles.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharashtra Bandh halted: Bombay HC restrains political parties from shutdown calls AJR

    Maharashtra Bandh halted: Bombay HC restrains political parties from shutdown calls

    Who is Kabita Sarkar? Lawyer defending accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata RG Kar rape case vkp

    Who is Kabita Sarkar? Lawyer defending accused Sanjay Roy in Kolkata RG Kar rape case

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema vkp

    Did you know? Andhadun writer Hemanth Rao was private detective, DJ at Bengaluru pub before turning to cinema

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH) shk

    UP road rage caught on camera: Businessman, family scream 'bacche hai' as man attacks car (WATCH)

    'We welcome Hema Committee Report', says AMMA general secretary Siddique anr

    We welcome Hema Committee Report, no mafia or power group in Malayalam industry: AMMA

    Recent Stories

    Shiney Ahuja rape case: Where Is the Bollywood actor now? RBA

    Shiney Ahuja rape case: Where Is the Bollywood actor now?

    Who was Nirmal Benny? Malayalam actor dies at 37 from heart attack RBA

    Who was Nirmal Benny? Malayalam actor dies at 37 from heart attack

    Maharashtra Bandh halted: Bombay HC restrains political parties from shutdown calls AJR

    Maharashtra Bandh halted: Bombay HC restrains political parties from shutdown calls

    Why ACKO Drive Should Be Your Go-To Platform for Car Purchases

    Why ACKO Drive Should Be Your Go-To Platform for Car Purchases

    7 tips to get more views on YouTube in 2024 RBA EAI

    7 tips to get more views on YouTube in 2024

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon