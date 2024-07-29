India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has advised Indian nationals to exercise caution while traveling in the war-torn country. This advisory follows an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday that killed two people and injured three others.

India has urged citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions. "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," read the statement from the Indian embassy.

On Monday, an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon killed two people and injured three others, according to Lebanese civil defense sources. This attack occurred as Lebanon prepared for possible Israeli retaliation following a rocket strike over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of 12 teenagers and children.

Late on Sunday, Israel's security cabinet granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government the authority to determine the "manner and timing" of a response to the rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel and the United States have blamed Lebanon's Hezbollah for the missile strike on a sports field in the Golan Heights on Saturday, though the Iran-backed group has denied involvement. The incident has heightened tensions, with international calls for both sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation. While there is no immediate indication of Israel's actions, the country's largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that officials suggest the response will be "limited but significant."

The report indicated that retaliation options could range from a limited but "photogenic" attack on infrastructure such as bridges, power plants, and ports, to striking Hezbollah weapons depots or targeting high-level Hezbollah commanders.

