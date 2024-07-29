Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions

    The Indian Embassy in Lebanon has advised Indian nationals to exercise caution while traveling in the war-torn country. This advisory follows an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday that killed two people and injured three others.

    India urges citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' and avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 2:09 PM IST

    India has urged citizens in Lebanon to 'exercise caution' & avoid travel amid escalating Israel-Hezbollah tensions. "In view of the recent developments in the region, all Indian nationals in Lebanon and those planning to travel to Lebanon are advised to exercise caution and remain in contact with Embassy of India in Beirut through their email id: cons.beirut@mea.gov.in or the emergency phone number +96176860128," read the statement from the Indian embassy.

    On Monday, an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon killed two people and injured three others, according to Lebanese civil defense sources. This attack occurred as Lebanon prepared for possible Israeli retaliation following a rocket strike over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of 12 teenagers and children.

    Late on Sunday, Israel's security cabinet granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government the authority to determine the "manner and timing" of a response to the rocket strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

    Israel and the United States have blamed Lebanon's Hezbollah for the missile strike on a sports field in the Golan Heights on Saturday, though the Iran-backed group has denied involvement. The incident has heightened tensions, with international calls for both sides to exercise restraint to prevent further escalation. While there is no immediate indication of Israel's actions, the country's largest newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that officials suggest the response will be "limited but significant."

    The report indicated that retaliation options could range from a limited but "photogenic" attack on infrastructure such as bridges, power plants, and ports, to striking Hezbollah weapons depots or targeting high-level Hezbollah commanders.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2024, 2:25 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar gcw

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Supreme Court dismisses ED plea challenging Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case vkp

    BREAKING: SC dismisses ED's plea challenging Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail in money laundering case

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Bengaluru Peenya flyover set to re open today for commuters after two years of restrictions read more vkp

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover set to re-open today for commuters after 2 years of restrictions; read more

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar gcw

    Supreme Court refuses to stay Patna HC order striking down 65% reservation in Bihar

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability gcw

    Poco M6 Plus 5G to launch in India on August 1: Check expected features, price and availability

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh qualify for bronze match in 10m air pistol mixed team event snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot qualify for bronze medal match in 10m air pistol mixed team event

    Paris Olympics 2024 BREAKING: Ramita Jindal falls short of medal, finishes 7th in women's 10m air rifle final snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal finishes 7th in 10m air rifle women's final, Indians laud effort

    Fibre optic networks sabotaged in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024 vkp

    Fibre optic networks 'sabotaged' in several parts of France amidst Paris Olympics 2024

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon