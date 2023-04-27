India reports 9,355 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours, sees dip in new infections

On Wednesday, India recorded 9,629 fresh cases of COVID-19 infections, nearly 40 percent rise in coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday. With this, the active cases decreased to 61,013 from 63,380.

Union health ministry on Thursday (April 27) announced that India recorded 9,355 new cases of COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a 2.8 percent decline in cases recorded on Wednesday. According to the health ministry data, the active number of cases now stands at 5,7410 with a total of 26 deaths recorded during this period.

At a rate of 98.68 percent, a total of 4,43,35,977 patients have been discharged from health facilities so far.

The health ministry also said that the death toll increased to 5,31,398 with 29 deaths, which included 10 reconciled by Kerala. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.38 percent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 5.61 percent. The COVID case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore.

The active cases comprised 0.14 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,23, 045 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

