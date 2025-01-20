India nominated to UN Data panels marking global milestone in Data Science leadership

India has been nominated to two prominent United Nations panels, including the UN Statistical Council and the UN-CEBD, allowing the country to lead the global conversation on data science and big data use.

India has achieved a significant milestone in the global data and statistics sector by receiving nominations to two prestigious United Nations panels. These appointments will enable India to play a pivotal role in setting international standards for data science and the application of big data in official statistics. This achievement marks a key moment in which India will lead the development of global standards for data science, according to officials.

India has been nominated to the United Nations Statistical Council after a long hiatus and has also been selected for the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD), according to reports. These significant appointments place India at the forefront of driving innovations in data science, positioning the country to lead the creation of global standards for using data to measure key areas such as economic growth, trade, sustainability, and rural development.

India now has the opportunity to shape the future of global data science by developing innovative methodologies and best practices for utilizing big data and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). The country’s involvement will include sharing tools and strategies that national statistical offices around the world can adopt to enhance their data collection processes.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India will contribute to the development of globally harmonised models, particularly in crucial fields such as economic growth, geospatial data, demographic statistics, gender equality, and environmental-economic accounting.

India's nomination to these global panels comes at a pivotal moment when the country is also focusing on strengthening its internal statistical systems. Last year, the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) released a report titled "The State of India’s Statistical System," highlighting the need for reforms in the country's national data systems.

