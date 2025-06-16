India’s next population census will be held in two phases on October 1, 2026, in snow-bound northern regions, and on March 1, 2027, for the rest of the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has announced.

The Census will begin in Ladakh, snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from 1st October 2026, says the notification by Ministry of Home Affairs. The process will be undertaken in rest of the country from 1st March 2027.

India's 16th census

The official notification for India's census was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.

The next census, the 16th since 1872 and 8th after independence, will be the first digital census in independent India.

As per the notification, the reference date for most parts of the country will be 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

However, due to harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain, a separate schedule has been fixed for Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, and the snow-covered areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In these regions, the census will take place earlier, with a reference date of 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

This decision overrides the earlier notification from March 2019, which had set the framework for the now-delayed census.

2021 census postponed due to pandemic

The last census in India was conducted in 2011, and the 2021 census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming census will provide crucial data for planning government policies, development schemes, and welfare programs across the country.

The notification was signed by Mr. Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India.