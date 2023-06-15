India is most peaceful in 50 years, Govt advisor deciphers NCRB data

According to a recent analysis of data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), it has been found that the riot rate in the country is at its lowest point in the past 50 years.

There has been a steady decrease in communal riots in India. Over the last 50 years, the country is moving towards a peaceful environment. An analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data reveals that the country has witnessed the lowest riot rate in the last 50 years.

Professor Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister, took to Twitter to share data analysis based on the NCRB data. She wrote on Twitter, "Riots (violence) in India is on a steady decline. The country is most peaceful in 50 years," she wrote in the Twitter post."

Significant decrease in riots in five decades

Prof Shamika said that there is a continuous decrease in riots (violence) in India. The country is at its most peaceful in 50 years. It is clear from the data that there is no place for riots in the country now. She said that the data shows that since 1998, there has been a decline in riots and tense situations in India with much faster control.

Riots Chart from 1953 to 2006

A chart has been shared by Prof Shamika on her Twitter handle. Presenting this chart, she said that in 1953 there were less than 10,000 riots in India but this figure crossed 30,000 in the 1960s. In the 1970s, there was a steady increase in the number of riots in the country. By 1975, the number of riots reached around 80,000.

Even though the number of riots decreased during the Emergency in the country, it was still over 60,000 cases. In the 1980s, the situation of riots in the country became dire. This number crossed the figure of one lakh. The riots did not subside even in the 1990s. According to the chart shared by Prof Shamika, from 1995 to 2006 there was a significant decline in riots and the number reached around 60,000.

NCRB registered most riot cases in 1980s

Professor Shamika Ravi has brought out the number of FIRs on riots filed since 1970 based on the data. Posted her analysis on Twitter, she said that the National Crime Records Bureau has registered the maximum number of cases of riots in the country in the 1980s.

There was another spike in the registration of riot cases in the country in the 1990s. After 1995, there has been a steady decline in the number of riots in the country. During the tenure of the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government, there was a similar decrease in riots. So even in the Modi government, this figure is running downwards rapidly.