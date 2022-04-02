Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India firm companion in Nepal’s journey of peace, prosperity, development: PM Modi-Deuba meet

    The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.

    India firm companion in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity, development: PM Modi-Deuba meet-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 2, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated a cross-border railway network between Jaynagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Nepal on Saturday, 2 April. A power transmission line, the Solu Corridor 132 kV Power Transmission Line and Substation was inaugurated and India’s RuPay payment card in Nepal was launched after they held wide-ranging talks.

    “Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be the blueprint of our future ties. We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities in the power sector,” PM Modi said.

    The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.

    Stating that Indian companies would play a crucial role in developing hydropower in Nepal, PM Modi said, “We have agreed on more participation of Indian companies in Nepal’s hydropower development projects. It is a matter of great happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India as it makes positive contributions to the country’s economic development.”

    The PM added, “I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am also happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance as it helps promote sustainable, affordable and clean energy in our region.”

    “Deuba Ji is an old friend of India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. India has been a firm companion in Nepal’s journey of peace, prosperity and development. It will always be,” PM Narendra Modi said.

    Meanwhile, Deuba said he admired the progress that India was making under the leadership of PM Modi.

    “We’ve seen India’s effective management battling COVID-19 and received first vaccine aid from India as well as medicines, medical equipment and logistics to combat COVID,” he said.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2022, 2:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch - gps

    Food delivery boy thrashes woman for abusing boyfriend in public; watch

    Man loses balance, falls from train into Mumbra Creek; rescue mission called off owing to high tide-dnm

    Man loses balance, falls from train into Mumbra Creek; rescue mission called off owing to high tide

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai-dnm

    Aryan Khan drug case: NCB’s witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai

    Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

    Happy Ugadi 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook and Whatsapp messages

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    The big message India, Russia sent to the world amid Ukraine war

    Recent Stories

    World Wrestling Entertainment WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 preview/predictions: Charlotte Falir-Ronda Rousey main event; surprise Cody Rhodes return on cards-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions: Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

    Grammys 2022 Barack Obama hat trick to Kanye West antics 5 things to watch out for drb

    Grammys 2022: Barack Obama’s hat-trick to Kanye West’s antics, 5 things to watch out for

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program-dnm

    IIT Madras now offers admission to Class XI and XII students for BSc Data Science Program

    football Qatar 2022: Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA snt

    Qatar 2022: Rob Green mocks his own World Cup 2010 blunder after England draw USA

    English Premier League EPL 2021-22 Matchday 31 preview predictions Manchester United-Leicester City arsenal chelsea liverpool tottenham hotspur west ham-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Matchday 31 predictions: Man United-Leicester to light things up

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon
    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon