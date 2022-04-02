India firm companion in Nepal’s journey of peace, prosperity, development: PM Modi-Deuba meet

The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba inaugurated a cross-border railway network between Jaynagar in Bihar and Kurtha in Nepal on Saturday, 2 April. A power transmission line, the Solu Corridor 132 kV Power Transmission Line and Substation was inaugurated and India’s RuPay payment card in Nepal was launched after they held wide-ranging talks.

“Our joint vision statement on power cooperation will prove to be the blueprint of our future ties. We discussed various aspects of our cooperation, reviewed the progress of projects and also discussed the blueprint of the future. Both of us agree that we must reap the benefits of the opportunities in the power sector,” PM Modi said.

The two countries also signed and exchanged several documents and MoUs, with Nepal joining the International Solar Alliance.

Stating that Indian companies would play a crucial role in developing hydropower in Nepal, PM Modi said, “We have agreed on more participation of Indian companies in Nepal’s hydropower development projects. It is a matter of great happiness that Nepal is exporting its surplus power to India as it makes positive contributions to the country’s economic development.”

The PM added, “I am delighted to announce that several more proposals for importing power from Nepal are being approved. I am also happy that Nepal has become a member of the International Solar Alliance as it helps promote sustainable, affordable and clean energy in our region.”

“Deuba Ji is an old friend of India. He has played an important role in developing India-Nepal relations. India has been a firm companion in Nepal’s journey of peace, prosperity and development. It will always be,” PM Narendra Modi said.

Meanwhile, Deuba said he admired the progress that India was making under the leadership of PM Modi.

“We’ve seen India’s effective management battling COVID-19 and received first vaccine aid from India as well as medicines, medical equipment and logistics to combat COVID,” he said.