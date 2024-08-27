India debunks misinformation on Farakka barrage gates opening in Bangladesh

India has rejected misinformation from Bangladesh about the Farakka Barrage, calling it a normal seasonal event. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the barrage, operational since 1975, manages water flow during heavy rainfall and has shared relevant data with Bangladesh's officials.

India on Monday categorically rejected the misinformation being spread in Bangladesh over the opening of Farakka barrage gates, situated in West Bengal and said “This is a normal seasonal development.”

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Media reports have highlighted the opening of the Farakka Barrage gates, which will release over 11 lakh cusecs of water into the Ganga/Padma river as part of its natural flow."

He addressed concerns by saying: “We have encountered false videos, rumours, and alarmist tactics aimed at creating confusion. Such misinformation should be countered with factual information.”

“This is a routine seasonal occurrence resulting from increased rainfall in the Ganga river basin upstream,” Jaiswal noted that data regarding the barrage has been consistently shared with Bangladesh’s joint river commission officials, including this instance.

Emphasizing that the Farakka is a barrage, not a dam, Jaiswal explained: “When water levels reach the designated pond level, the inflow is passed through. The structure is designed to channel 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal via a system of gates, with the remaining flow continuing into the Ganga/Padma river and into Bangladesh.”

Situated on the Ganga River in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and about 18 km from the border of Bangladesh, the Farakka Barrage became operational in 1975 while the construction was started in 1962.

Water from the Farakka Barrage flows into Bangladesh’s Padma River via the Ganga in West Bengal, specifically at Pankha Point in Shibganj upazila, Chapainawabganj district. Current reports indicate the water level there is 20.5, below the danger threshold of 22.5.

Additionally, India clarified last week that the flooding in Bangladesh was not caused by water release from the Gumti River dam in Tripura.

