Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India debunks misinformation on Farakka barrage gates opening in Bangladesh

    India has rejected misinformation from Bangladesh about the Farakka Barrage, calling it a normal seasonal event. The Ministry of External Affairs clarified that the barrage, operational since 1975, manages water flow during heavy rainfall and has shared relevant data with Bangladesh's officials.

    India debunks misinformation on Farakka barrage gates opening in Bangladesh vkp
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Aug 27, 2024, 9:00 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 27, 2024, 9:02 AM IST

    India on Monday categorically rejected the misinformation being spread in Bangladesh over the opening of Farakka barrage gates, situated in West Bengal and said “This is a normal seasonal development.”

    In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated: "Media reports have highlighted the opening of the Farakka Barrage gates, which will release over 11 lakh cusecs of water into the Ganga/Padma river as part of its natural flow."

    He addressed concerns by saying: “We have encountered false videos, rumours, and alarmist tactics aimed at creating confusion. Such misinformation should be countered with factual information.”

    “This is a routine seasonal occurrence resulting from increased rainfall in the Ganga river basin upstream,” Jaiswal noted that data regarding the barrage has been consistently shared with Bangladesh’s joint river commission officials, including this instance.

    Emphasizing that the Farakka is a barrage, not a dam, Jaiswal explained: “When water levels reach the designated pond level, the inflow is passed through. The structure is designed to channel 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal via a system of gates, with the remaining flow continuing into the Ganga/Padma river and into Bangladesh.”

    Situated on the Ganga River in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal and about 18 km from the border of Bangladesh, the Farakka Barrage became operational in 1975 while the construction was started in 1962.

    Water from the Farakka Barrage flows into Bangladesh’s Padma River via the Ganga in West Bengal, specifically at Pankha Point in Shibganj upazila, Chapainawabganj district. Current reports indicate the water level there is 20.5, below the danger threshold of 22.5.

    Additionally, India clarified last week that the flooding in Bangladesh was not caused by water release from the Gumti River dam in Tripura.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team AJR

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts AJR

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts

    BESCOM announces power outage in Hebbal on August 28: Check affected areas vkp

    BESCOM announces power outage in Hebbal on August 28: Check affected areas

    Indian Navy's INS Mumbai and 3 Chinese warships dock in Colombo simultaneously amid rising strategic rivalry snt

    Indian Navy's INS Mumbai and 3 Chinese warships dock in Colombo simultaneously amid rising strategic rivalry

    PM Modi discusses Ukraine, Bangladesh issue in phone call with US President Biden; conversation details here snt

    PM Modi highlights Bangladesh unrest in phone call with US President Biden, urges Hindus' safety; details here

    Recent Stories

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in AJR

    Veteran Tamil actor Bijili Ramesh dies after prolonged illness; tributes pour in

    It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya ATG

    'It does not....', Natasa Stankovic OPENS up on 'Love' after divorce with Hardik Pandya

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team AJR

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse: Indian Navy sets up investigation team

    My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her ATG

    'My fame is not my job....', Priyanka Chopra comments how family is most important to her

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts AJR

    Gujarat on high alert: IMD warns of heavy rains, schools closed in flood-hit districts

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon