    Income tax officials conduct raids pan-India against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

    The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws.

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    The Income Tax officials on Wednesday held raids in multiple states as part of a tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) and their alleged dubious funding.

    According to reports, the searches are being conducted in Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and some other states.

    A coordinated action has been launched by the tax department against the RUPPs, their linked entities, operators and others, reports said.

    The surprise action is understood to have been taken by the department on the recommendation of the Election Commission (EC) which recently struck off 87 entities from its list of RUPP after they were found non-existent during physical verification.

    The poll panel had announced that it was taking action against more than 2,100 registered unrecognised political parties for flouting rules and election laws, including those related to filing of monetary contributions, failing to update their addresses and names of office-bearers.

    It had said some of these parties were indulging in "serious" financial impropriety.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
