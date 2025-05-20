The Indian Army's 'Akashteer' system played the most important role in the Operation Sindoor, an Indian Army Major stated on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, the Major said, “In our Operation Sindoor, 'Akashteer' system has played the most important role. This system is a centrally automated command and control system that is integrated with all the air forces and the army radars.”

"The enemy's drones came to our locations in a very large number. At that time, our Akashteer system declared them as hostile, and according to their location, the nearest weapon system was designated that you have to destroy them. Due to which we effectively destroyed all the drones that came into our territory," the Major said.

The Major lauded the system's effectiveness, stating that it played a crucial role in achieving the mission's objective of preventing the enemy from accomplishing their goals. "It was 100% effective. We destroyed all the drones, and our mission and objective were not to let the enemy accomplish any of their objectives. We have been successful in it," the Major added.

The Major highlighted the system's indigenous origins, stating, “This system is made in India. It is helping us to destroy enemy drones and aircraft in a good way.”

Earlier, in a demonstration of India's rising defence prowess, the Indian Army showcased the indigenous Akashteer system and upgraded L-70 Air Defence Guns, both of which played a decisive role in intercepting every missile and drone during Pakistan's deadliest aerial assault on May 9-10.

Speaking to ANI about the upgraded air defence system's competence, an L-70 Air Defence Gun operator said, “This gun system is very effective... We showed that we also have a system capable of destroying any target. It can track targets from a long distance and lock onto them. As soon as they enter the effective range, firing action is taken.”

The soldier added that the L-70 system achieved a 100 per cent success rate in destroying enemy drones during the conflict. "We destroyed all the drones. Its success rate is 100 per cent," he said.

The soldier also expressed confidence in the Indian Army's ability to respond to future aerial threats. “Even in the future, if the enemy country tries to attack us by sending drones, aircraft, or missiles, we will give them a befitting reply, and we have the capability to destroy them in the air itself...”

Meanwhile, Akashteer, India's fully indigenous, automated Air Defence Control and Reporting System, which intercepted and neutralised every inbound projectile amid India-Pakistan hostilities, is no longer a concept confined to defence journals, but a sharp edge of India's air defence.

