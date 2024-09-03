In major crackdown on spam calls, TRAI blacklists over 50 entities, disconnects 2.75 lakh telecom connections

In a decisive blow to the scourge of spam calls, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has unleashed a formidable crackdown, blocking more than 50 companies and disconnecting over 2.75 lakh mobile numbers and other telecom resources.

The intervention comes in response to an alarming surge in spam call complaints, with an unprecedented 7.9 lakh grievances lodged against Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs) during the first half of 2024.

Faced with this deluge, TRAI has enacted stringent new regulations mandating that all access providers curb promotional calls originating from unregistered sources employing various telecom technologies, including SIP and PRI.

"To address the proliferation of spam, TRAI has introduced comprehensive guidelines requiring the cessation of promotional calls from unauthorized sources," the authority declared.

"Any telemarketer found flouting these rules may face a suspension of all telecom resources for up to two years and could be blacklisted."

The crackdown, initiated on August 13, 2024, aims to restore consumer tranquility by drastically reducing spam calls and enhancing the overall telecom experience. Access providers have begun implementing TRAI's directives, promising much-needed respite for beleaguered consumers.

TRAI urges all stakeholders to adhere strictly to these new rules, striving towards a future of unblemished communication.

