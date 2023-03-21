IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states today, know full forecast here

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during March 20-22; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during March 20-21.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (March 21) predicted significant reduction in rainfall/thunderstorm/hailstorm activity over Northwest and East India from today. In its official release, the IMD said that there would be a significant decrease in rainfall and distribution till March 22.

However, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to commence over the North West India from March 23. For today, IMD has predicted widespread showers and light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India.

As per IMD, in East and Northeast India, fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is likely to continue over West Bengal and Sikkim and Northeast India during March 20-23.

The IMD has also predicted isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya during March 20-22; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during March 20-21.

In its statement, the IMD said, "Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Karnal, Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Sambhal (UP) during next 2 hours."

In Delhi, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Monday, Delhi received the highest 24-hour rainfall for March in the past three years. It recorded 6.6 mm precipitation in just three hours, the weather office said. Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover.

Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads. Due to the bad weather conditions, a total of 10 flights were also diverted to other airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said.