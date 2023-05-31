IMD predicts heavy rainfall in next five days in Kerala; Sounds yellow alert in THESE districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala in the next five days. The weather department has also alarmed a yellow alert in eight districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala in the next five days. The weather department has also alarmed a yellow alert in eight districts.

May 31 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram

June 1: Pathanamthitta, Idukki

June 2: Pathanamthitta, Idukki,

June 3: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki

June 4: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

Chances of isolated heavy rainfall with 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm are expected in the state in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet meeting today announced the ban on trolling on the Kerala coast from June 10 to July 31. A notification will be issued imposing a ban on trawling in Kerala coastal waters for 52 days from June 9 midnight to July 31 midnight.

The Southwest Monsoon will arrive in Kanyakumari and the Maldives in two to three days, according to the Met Department. It is currently circling the Bay of Bengal's southeast and east central regions as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The state is predicted to have pre-monsoon showers up till the arrival of the monsoon, with southern regions likely to experience the most rainfall.

Up to June 3, there is a good chance that lightning will strike during thunderstorms with winds gusting to 30 to 40 km/h in Kerala and Lakshadweep.