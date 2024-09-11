Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH)

    In a momentous leap for Indian space technology, the IISc-incubated startup SpaceFields has executed a groundbreaking hot-fire test of the nation's first AeroSpike Rocket Engine.

    IISc-backed SpaceFields successfully tests India's first AeroSpike rocket engine; know features (WATCH) shk
    Author
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 2:24 PM IST

    In a momentous leap for Indian space technology, the IISc-incubated startup SpaceFields has executed a groundbreaking hot-fire test of the nation's first AeroSpike Rocket Engine. This pivotal test, conducted at the esteemed Propulsion Test Facility on the Indian Institute of Science’s (IISc) Challakere campus, situated approximately 200 kilometers from Bengaluru, heralds a new era in rocket propulsion.

    Apurwa Masook, the visionary co-founder and CEO of SpaceFields, revealed to Times Of India (TOI), "The test demonstrated impressive results, with the engine achieving a maximum recorded pressure of 11 bar and a peak thrust of 2000N. The total impulse generated during the test reached 54,485.9 Ns, utilising an HTPB-based composite propellant."

    This remarkable achievement not only underscores the engine's robust performance but also highlights its potential to redefine space travel dynamics.

    The AeroSpike engine, constructed predominantly from Titanium grade 5 (Ti-6Al-4V), represents a significant leap in material science. SpaceFields opted for this advanced alloy over traditional materials like Inconel or steel due to its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio.

    This strategic choice facilitates substantial weight reduction while preserving the structural integrity necessary to endure the intense pressures and thrust of rocket operation.

    One of the most striking innovations in the AeroSpike engine is its patent-pending GFRP-based ablative thermal insulation. This cutting-edge composite liner undergoes pyrolysis at temperatures exceeding 1400K and has been rigorously tested to withstand extreme temperatures up to 3000K.

    This technology is instrumental in safeguarding the aerospike’s surface, ensuring the engine’s optimal performance under harsh conditions.

    AeroSpike Rocket Engine: Know features

    The AeroSpike design boasts a distinctive advantage over conventional bell nozzles through its altitude compensation capability. This feature enhances efficiency across various atmospheric pressures, potentially diminishing the need for multiple staging and reducing fuel requirements for orbital missions.

    SpaceFields is also actively investigating the integration of thrust vectoring into the engine, aiming to further amplify its performance and versatility.

    This successful test not only marks a significant milestone in space technology but also sets the stage for more efficient and economically viable space launch systems in the future.

    With support from Startup India Seed Fund, Boeing India, the Government of Karnataka, and the Government of Odisha, SpaceFields recently secured $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore) in February.

