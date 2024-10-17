IAF officer, army wife die by suicide on same day, 250 km apart

A military couple tragically took their own lives on the same day in different cities, Agra and Delhi, approximately 250 km apart. Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep, 32, was stationed at Kheria Air Force Station in Agra, while his wife, Captain Renu Tanwar, worked at a military hospital in the same city.

New Delhi: A military couple committed suicide on the same day at a distance of about 250 km in different cities — Agra and Delhi. However, the duo was posted in the same city — Agra. The husband, Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep (32) was posted at Kheria Air Force Station in Agra, while his wife, Captain Renu Tanwar, was posted at the military hospital in the same city. The two had a love marriage two years back.

As per the report, the Air Force officer committed suicide at his quarter in Agra by hanging himself while his wife was found dead at the officers' mess in Delhi Cantonment.

As per the report, the Delhi Police recovered a suicide note, which is said to be written by Tanwar, requesting joint cremation with her husband. However, no such suicide note has been recovered from her husband's residential quarters in Agra.

Agra City deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Suraj Kumar Rai told media persons: “We have received information about Deep's suicide from the officials at the Air Force station.

“Officials broke into his room to find him dead as he did not wake up late into Wednesday.”

As per the reports, Deep, a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was not tensed and even cracked jokes with his colleagues during dinner on Tuesday.

Agra ACP Mayank Tiwari said postmortem revealed asphyxiation to be the cause of death.

Captain Tanwar hailed from Rajasthan and was in Delhi with her brother for her mother’s treatment. She has been in Delhi since October 14. In Delhi, police discovered that Captain Tanwar hailed from Rajasthan and had come to the city with her brother Sumit and mother Kaushalya on October 14 for the latter's medical treatment.

