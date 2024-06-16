Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    I will attend POCSO case hearing tomorrow: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa confirmed he will attend the POCSO case hearing on Monday, dismissing attempts to create confusion about his attendance. Emphasizing his faith in the judiciary and commitment to the inquiry, he expressed confidence that justice would prevail and criticized those scheming against him, stating that the truth would emerge.

    I will attend POCSO case hearing tomorrow: Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 16, 2024, 8:40 AM IST

    Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has confirmed his attendance at the scheduled POCSO case hearing on Monday. Yediyurappa made this statement upon his arrival from Delhi on Saturday, addressing reporters at Kempegowda International Airport.

    "I had gone to Delhi for a pre-scheduled program and had already informed that I would be present for the hearing on Monday," Yediyurappa stated. Emphasizing his intent to cooperate with the inquiry, he expressed his commitment to attending the court proceedings.

    Temporary relief to former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case

    Yediyurappa criticized attempts to create unnecessary confusion surrounding his attendance. "Work has been done to create unnecessary confusion. I don't blame anyone. Time will decide everything. People know what the reality is," he remarked, highlighting his belief that the truth will prevail.

    Expressing confidence in the judiciary, Yediyurappa added, "People are going to teach a befitting lesson to those who are scheming. I have faith in the judiciary and am confident that justice will be served."

    The Karnataka High Court, in the POCSO case, granted him temporary relief after he was issued a non-bailable warrant by the 1st Fast-track court. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had appealed to the court seeking the NBW to arrest the former CM.

    Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa alleges conspiracy from opposition, seeks anticipatory bail in POCSO case

    The High Court has issued an order not to take any coercive action until the next hearing, recognizing that the former Chief Minister is in the resting phase of his life and facing natural health problems. The court noted that he was not a flight risk and therefore adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

    What was the case?

    A minor girl, a victim of alleged sexual assault, along with her relatives, visited former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's house seeking legal assistance. Allegations surfaced that he took the girl into a room and sexually harassed her under the pretext of gathering information. Subsequently, an FIR was filed against former CM Yediyurappa. The state government entrusted the investigation to the CID. Following the submission of the case report to the court, which viewed the POCSO case with gravity, a notice was issued to former CM Yediyurappa to appear for the hearing.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2024, 8:40 AM IST
