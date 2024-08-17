'I thank all the countrymen': Vinesh Phogat in tears after grand welcome following Paris heartbreak (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday, returning home after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

    Champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday, returning home after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. Despite the heartbreak of being disqualified for being 100 grams overweight before her 50kg final bout, Phogat was greeted with overwhelming support and a heavy security presence at the airport.

    Phogat had stayed back in Paris to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a joint silver medal, but her plea was dismissed on Wednesday. Despite this setback, she received a hero’s welcome upon her return to India, where supporters gathered in large numbers to show their unwavering admiration.

    "I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," said an emotional Phogat upon her arrival in Delhi. Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were present to receive her.

    "What Vinesh has done for the country, very few people do it. She should get more respect and appreciation. She tried her best for the medal," said Sakshi Malik upon Phogat's arrival.

    Bajrang Punia said, "The countrymen are giving her tremendous love, you can see how the country welcomed her."

    Gagan Narang, the London Olympics bronze medal-winning shooter and chief de mission of the Indian contingent in Paris, was on the same flight as Phogat to Delhi. Narang expressed his deep respect for Phogat on social media, posting a photo with her at the Paris airport.

    "She came as a champion on day 1 into the games village, and she will always remain our champion. Sometimes one doesn’t need an Olympic medal to inspire a billion dreams. Vinesh Phogat, you have inspired generations. Salute to your grit," Narang wrote on X.

    Harvinder Phogat, Vinesh’s brother, shared the excitement back home, stating, "Vinesh is returning to the country. People have come here at the Delhi airport to welcome her. People are also waiting to welcome her at our village. People are excited to meet Vinesh and encourage her."

    The grand reception will continue at her native village of Balali in Haryana, where residents are eagerly awaiting her arrival to celebrate her spirit and determination, despite the disappointment in Paris.

