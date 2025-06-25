The HR also shared screenshots of the conversation on Linkedin, where she can be seen asking the new joinee why they do not want to continue.

Bengaluru: If you are looking to find some innovative ways to resign from your job, a LinkedIn post from an HR professional might just serve as a cautionary tale—rather than inspiration. Khushie Chaurasiya, an HR from a private company, recounted how a newly hired employee quit on their very first day with nothing more than a brief message: “Mujhe yeh kaam pasand nahi aaya” (I didn’t like the job). No call. No explanation. No notice.

The HR also shared screenshots of the conversation, where she can be seen asking the new joinee why they do not want to continue.

The employee had joined a sales role, and according to the HR, every detail—from the nature of the job to the challenges involved—had been discussed transparently during the interview. Yet, within hours, the new hire chose to walk away. The HR stated, “Here’s the real deal: No job becomes perfect in a day. No company can prove everything in 24 hours. And no role will ever feel “comfortable” until you give it your time, energy, and mindset.” She also shared a few things to keep in mind while joining a new company.

The message encourages job seekers to ask questions before accepting offers, avoid rushing into commitments, and above all, communicate—especially when things don’t work out. “Growth doesn’t come from perfect jobs—it comes from patience, clarity, and learning from discomfort. We as HRs don’t just hire people—we believe in people. But belief only works when it’s mutual. Here’s hoping the next generation of professionals values honesty, patience, and proper closure—just as much as opportunities. Let’s value the process,” she added.