Hyderabad SHOCKER! Students find rat swimming in chutney served at university mess, netizens react (WATCH)

Disgusting scenes unfolded at a Hyderabad university mess after a viral video captured a rat swimming in a large container of chutney. The incident, which took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) in Sultanpur, has sparked outrage among students and raised serious concerns about hygiene standard.

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad’s Sultanpur were in for a shock after they allegedly found a rat swimming in chutney served at their hostel mess. Social media users have once again raised worries about food safety in response to a video of the incident that went popular online.

The short clip, captured by one of the students, showed the rat swimming in a large container of chutney. The rat fell into the chutney pot because it was not covered as the incident triggered outrage among students of the university.

The caption criticizes the lack of hygiene maintained by the mess staff. Students have expressed disgust and worry about the potential health risks associated with such a lapse in food safety. The caption of the video shared online on Monday reads, ‘Rat in the “Chutney” in the JNTUH SULTANPUR. What hygiene maintenance by the staff members is in a mess."

Soon after, social media users debated hostel food safety and sanitary regulations on X. "One of the main concerns with hostels is food hygiene. Not that it tastes really delicious. Nobody would choose to eat at a messy hostel if it weren't for financial reasons," a user said.

"This shocking discovery highlights the administration's failure to ensure basic standards of hygiene and quality in educational institutions, putting the health and well-being of students at risk," another user said, addressing the "scary scenario."

Since January, similar events have been recorded; these reports became widely circulated on social media. When a guy visited Mumbai earlier this year, he ordered a vegetarian lunch from Barbeque Nation's Worli location and discovered inside a dead mouse.

Latest Videos