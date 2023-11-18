Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Himachal Floods: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says probe report

    The committee attributed the natural calamities to factors such as climatic change and unscientific, illegal mining along river beds. The report highlighted the significant damage to life and property caused by excessive debris dumping in the Beas

    Himachal Flood: 68 of 131 stone crushers in Beas basin illegal, says key report
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

     The multi-sector committee established by the Himachal Pradesh government to investigate the causes of flash floods and landslides during the monsoon has revealed that 68 out of 131 stone crushers in the Beas river basin were operating without proper permission, the Hindustan Times has reported. In its interim report submitted to the government, the committee identified factors such as climatic change and unscientific, illegal mining along river beds as contributors to the natural calamities that resulted in significant damage to life and property in the state.

    The committee was formed in the aftermath of flash floods and landslides that claimed 509 lives in rain-related incidents and road accidents. The report outlined that among the 131 stone crushers in the Beas River basin, 68 lacked the necessary permissions, seven were impacted by floods, anomalies were found in six, and only 50 had valid permits. The excessive dumping of debris in the Beas and on its banks exacerbated the damage caused by flash floods.

    The report emphasized that the environmental balance of the Beas River basin is under stress, necessitating a scientific study. It also urged the formulation of short, medium, and long-term measures for the operation of stone crushers. 

    The committee recommended granting permission to operate 50 stone crushers with existing permits, subject to mandatory guidelines. These crushers are permitted to operate from 6 am to 6 pm for 12 hours. Additionally, the committee proposed the installation of CCTV cameras at all stone crushers, to be monitored by the State Pollution Control Board and the mining department.

    To address illegal mining, the committee advised that if any such activity is detected within a 500-meter radius of the stone crushers, the local authority should report it in writing, and action should be taken against the crusher owner in the absence of compliance.

    Last Updated Nov 18, 2023, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    AI, like fire, can be both boon as well as bane: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's media advisor KV Prabahakar vkp

    AI, like fire, can be both boon as well as bane: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's media advisor KV Prabahakar

    'Free meals to 10 people daily': Anonymous person funds daily meals for 10 at Kerala Hotel every Monday rkn

    'Free meals to 10 people daily': Anonymous person funds daily meals for 10 at Kerala Hotel every Monday

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Husband in custody over death of his wife in Wayanad

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity vkp

    Karnataka: CM Ibrahim suspended from JDS for alleged anti-party activity

    Recent Stories

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy's allegations regarding police list transfer as 'baseless' vkp

    CM Siddaramaiah slams HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations regarding police list transfer as ‘baseless’

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia's Pat Cummins reveals strategy for final against India

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster rattles Silicon Valley: Decoding the impact and future of AI landscape snt

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's ouster rattles Silicon Valley: Decoding the impact and future of AI landscape

    Indian Idol season 1 runner-up Amit Sana accuses channel of votes tampering; Abhijeet Sawant calls him 'naive' ATG

    Indian Idol season 1 runner-up Amit Sana accuses channel of votes tampering; Abhijeet Sawant calls him 'naive'

    Looking for an impromptu weekend hill-station escape from Bengaluru? Try these places! vkp

    Looking for an impromptu weekend hill-station escape from Bengaluru? Try these places!

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon