Hemant Soren Lays Foundation Stone for Apollo Multi Specialty Hospital in Ranchi

Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, laid the foundation stone for a new multi-specialty Apollo Hospital in Ranchi and handed over house keys to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He reiterated the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in the state.

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Mr. Hemant Soren, said, "Our government is committed to meeting the basic needs of the citizens of the state. Continuous efforts are being made for this. In this sequence, today, on one hand, another important link is being added in the field of health, while on the other hand, people's dream of having their own house is coming true." Chief Minister Mr. Hemant Soren said these things in his address while laying the foundation stone of a multi-specialty hospital with a capacity of more than 300 beds at the Ranchi Smart City complex today. On this occasion, he fulfilled the dream of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, (Urban) under Islam Nagar Urban Housing Project, Ranchi, by handing over the keys of newly constructed houses to them.

The Corona pandemic exposed the health system of the whole world

The Chief Minister said that the Corona pandemic has exposed the health system of the whole world. Especially, in a backward and poor state like Jharkhand, it was found out how much shortage there is of hospitals, doctors, medicines and other medical facilities. But, our government won over Corona on the strength of better management amidst the challenges posed by this pandemic. Along with this, our government has taken steps on priority to improve health services. So that, the people of our state can get better and world-class health facilities.

Efforts are on to avail the services of world class institutions

The Chief Minister said that the state is trying to avail the services of such world-class institutions in all areas including health, which have a distinct identity for providing the best services in the whole world. The government is continuously taking concrete steps to strengthen the medical system in the state with the participation of the private sector. The foundation stone laying of Apollo Hospital will prove to be a milestone for the health system of this state. Earlier, a world-class medical institute was established here by the Azim Premji Foundation, and many more institutes are being opened in the same campus. The Chief Minister said that the government would extend full cooperation to those who open medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

Health facilities are expanding rapidly

The Chief Minister said that health facilities are expanding rapidly in the state. The shortcomings in the medical service system are being removed. Our government is working to ensure easy access to better health services for every person. Keeping in mind that the poor people here do not have to go to big hospitals in other states for treatment, we are trying to provide world-class modern medical system and facilities, so that they can get rid of expensive treatment in big hospitals.

On this occasion, Health Minister Mr. Banna Gupta, Urban Development Minister Mr. Hafizul Hasan, Rajya Sabha MP Mrs. Mahua Maji, Development Commissioner Mr. Avinash Kumar, Principal Secretary Mr. Sunil Kumar, Director SUDA Mr. Amit Kumar, Administrator Municipal Corporation Mr. Sandeep Kumar Singh and Apollo Hospital Group Executive Vice Chairman Dr. Preetha Reddy were prominently present.

