Haryana govt to introduce Bhagavad Gita verses in school syllabus from next academic session

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that books related to Gita will be part of the syllabus of classes V and VII. The Chief Minister said that the youth should imbibe the essence of Gita in their lives.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar on Monday announced that the state government will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books from the next session. Speaking to ANI, he said, “Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that we will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus of school books. We will soon finish the work and include them in the syllabus from the next session. The State Government's decision will motivate people and also help society.”

According to an official release, the Chief Minister made this announcement at the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter Khattar said, “Shrimad Bhagwat Gita is the essence of life, the inspiration from Gita should be absorbed by all of us in life, it will definitely bring change in life.”

Khattar added that Bhagavad Gita was a source of inspiration for the country's freedom fighters too. In order to enhance the scale of the annual international Gita Mahotsav, a Gita Jayanti committee would be constituted from next year. A Mahabharata-themed museum is being constructed at ‘Geetasthali’ in Jyotisar on two acres of land at a cost of Rs 205 crores, reported PTI.

Earlier Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) demanded to declare the Bhagavad Gita as the 'National book of India'. Its learning and teaching should be made mandatory across all levels of the education system in the country in order to keep the values intact, as per VHP.