    Gujarat Election Panchmahal Result 2022 Live: Will Congress be able to open an account in Panchmahal?

    Gujarat Election Panchmahal Result 2022: Will the Congress be able to open an account in Panchmahal or will the BJP make a clean sweep? Talking about the last election, in 2017, out of 5 seats in this district, 4 were won by BJP and 1 by an independent.

    The results of all the 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly elections have started coming in. Along with this, the results of 5 assembly seats of Panchmahal district are also going to be released soon. Talking about the last election, in 2017, out of 5 seats in this district, 4 were won by BJP and 1 by an independent.

    Godhra Seat: In 2017, senior BJP leader CK Raulji won this seat of Godhra. This time also the party has reposed faith in him. The Congress has fielded Rashmitaben Chauhan, the AIMIM has fielded Hasan Shabbir and the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Rajeshbhai Somabhai Patel against him.

    Halol seat: BJP's Jayadrath Singh, who won the last election from Halol seat, has been given ticket this time also. The Congress has fielded Anish Bhai Baria and the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Bharat Kumar. Apart from this, candidates from 4 independents and 2 other parties also stood from this seat.

    Kalol seat: BJP's Sumaben Chauhan had won the last election from Kalol, this time Fateh Singh Chauhan was given a chance in her place. On the other hand, Prabhat Singh Chauhan from Congress entered the election field. Aam Aadmi Party has also nominated Dinesh Bhai Baria as its candidate.

    Morva Hadaf constituency: Only 4 candidates are contesting on the ST seat of Morva. In this, Nimisha Ben Suthar from BJP, Snehlata Ben Khant from Congress, Mansukh Bhai Damor from Aam Aadmi Party and Chandrakant Bhai from Praja Vijay Paksha Party have entered the fray. Independent candidate Bhupendra Singh Khant had won from this seat in the last election.

    Shehra seat: This time also 4 candidates are trying their luck from Shehra seat. In this, Jetha Bhai Ahir from BJP, Khatubhai from Congress, Suresh Bhai from Bharatiya Jan Parishad and Takhat Singh from Aam Aadmi Party contested the election. In the last election, this seat was won by BJP's elder brother Ahir.

