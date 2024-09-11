Gujarat: 6 kids among 14 dead as mysterious fever in Kutch worsens; 50 medical teams roped in to tackle crisis

A ‘mysterious’ fever has struck seven villages in the Lakhpat and Abdasa talukas of Kutch district, Gujarat, resulting in 14 deaths, including six children.

Health Minister Rushikesh Patel convened an urgent review meeting in Bhuj to scrutinize the severity of the situation and evaluate ongoing measures. Patel revealed that between September 3 and 10, the region had witnessed a troubling surge of 48 new fever cases.

In a bid to address the escalating crisis, the government has established a robust healthcare infrastructure at Adani G K General Hospital, equipping it with 100 isolation beds, 30 ventilators, and cutting-edge BiPAP machines.

“We have deputed a cardiologist and two expert physicians along with 50 medical teams led by MBBS doctors in this region for early diagnosis and treatment,” Patel affirmed, according to a report by the Times Of India (TOI). Despite the gravity of the situation, Patel assured that it does not parallel the scale of a pandemic like Covid-19. He implored residents to seek immediate medical intervention if symptoms manifest.

Emergency response units have been put on high alert, with ambulances poised to transport patients to the well-equipped hospital, which stands ready to manage a surge of cases.

As for the fever's origins, the Animal Husbandry department has ruled out zoonotic diseases. Samples from afflicted individuals have been dispatched to the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) in Gandhinagar and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for rigorous analysis to uncover the fever's elusive cause.

The fever’s sudden proliferation is suspected to be associated with recent intense rainfall in the Kutch district. Symptoms reminiscent of pneumonitis have prompted the Rapid Response Team (RRT) to undertake thorough investigations to unearth the illness’s etiology.

The health department has also dismissed the possibility of a communicable disease outbreak, given the absence of cluster infections.

