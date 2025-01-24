Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases rises to 67 in Pune; Know causes, symptoms of this rare nerve disorder

Pune reports eight new suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare autoimmune nerve disorder, bringing the total to 67. Health authorities are investigating the rise, with 13 patients currently on ventilator support.

Pune recorded eight new suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome on Thursday, bringing the total to 67, as per the state health department. A Rapid Response Team (RRT) is actively investigating the unexpected surge in these infections.

"The total number of GBS cases increased to 67, comprising 43 and 24 women. Of these, 13 are on ventilator support," said Pune Municipal Corporation assistant health officer Dr Vaishali Jadhav on Thursday.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system mistakenly targets the nerves, leading to sudden numbness and muscle weakness. This autoimmune condition can occur at any age but is most commonly seen in individuals aged 30 to 50.

Symptoms:

The initial signs of Guillain-Barre Syndrome include weakness and tingling sensations in the feet and legs, which gradually spread to the upper body and arms. Additional symptoms may include:

1. Difficulty walking steadily

2. Trouble climbing stairs

3. Double vision

4. Rapid heart rate

5. Severe muscle cramping

6. A "pins and needles" sensation in the fingers, toes, ankles, and wrists

7. Low blood pressure

Causes:

The precise cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome remains unclear. However, its symptoms often emerge following a respiratory or digestive tract infection. Certain factors, such as bacterial or viral infections, recent vaccinations, surgery, or underlying neuropathy, are known to act as potential triggers for the condition.

