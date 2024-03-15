Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Grateful for your warm wishes': Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for support upon hospital discharge

    This came in response to the outpouring of concern from leaders across the political spectrum after images of Banerjee's injuries were shared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) official handle.

    Grateful for your warm wishes': Mamata Banerjee thanks PM Modi for support upon hospital discharge AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Following her discharge from the hospital, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday (March 15) expressed her gratitude towards political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their well-wishes during her recovery from 'major injuries' sustained in a fall at her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata. Banerjee returned home after receiving preliminary treatment for her injuries.

    In a gesture of appreciation, Banerjee embarked on a gratitude spree, acknowledging each leader individually on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. This came in response to the outpouring of concern from leaders across the political spectrum after images of Banerjee's injuries were shared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) official handle.

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail to allow Aaftab 8 hours daily outside solitary cell

    Responding to PM Modi's wishes, Banerjee conveyed her gratitude and said, "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM Narendra Modi ji. Thank you."

    On Thursday, CM Banerjee suffered a bleeding injury to her forehead following a fall at her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata. She was subsequently admitted to the Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and later transferred to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R – SSKM Hospital Centre for further treatment.

    Doctors at the hospital administered three stitches to her forehead and one to her nose. Following stabilization of her condition, Banerjee was discharged from the hospital.

    Supreme Court slams SBI for not sharing 'complete data' on electoral bonds; check details

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail to allow Aaftab 8 hours daily outside solitary cell AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail to allow Aaftab 8 hours daily outside solitary cell

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How EVM was used for the first time in Thiruvananthapuram

    US soil being used for anti-India terror acts: Indian-Americans Inform FBI

    US soil being used for anti-India terror acts: Indian-Americans inform FBI

    Supreme Court slams SBI for not sharing 'complete data' on electoral bonds; check details AJR

    Supreme Court slams SBI for not sharing 'complete data' on electoral bonds; check details

    ECI to reveal Lok Elections 2024 schedule during press conference on Saturday AJR

    Election Commission of India to announce Lok Sabha election 2024 schedule on Saturday

    Recent Stories

    World Sleep Day: 5 tunes to hear for mindful sleeping RKK EAI

    World Sleep Day: 5 tunes to hear for mindful sleeping

    cricket Delhi Capitals face setback as Lungi Ngidi pulls out of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk named replacement osf

    Delhi Capitals face setback as Lungi Ngidi pulls out of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk named replacement

    Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital RKK

    BREAKING: Amitabh Bachchan admitted! Rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail to allow Aaftab 8 hours daily outside solitary cell AJR

    Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi HC directs Tihar Jail to allow Aaftab 8 hours daily outside solitary cell

    Holi 2024: 5 ways to keep your skin, hair healthy and safe RKK

    Holi 2024: 5 ways to keep your skin, hair healthy and safe

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon