    Government's eGazette website crashes minutes after CAA notification announcement

    The technical glitch in the eGazette website added an unexpected dimension to the development, causing a momentary disruption in the information related to the CAA.

    Government eGazette website crashes minutes after CAA notification announcement
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 11, 2024, 7:13 PM IST

    The implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday (March 11) evening saw an unexpected turn of events as the government's eGazette website experienced a crash within minutes of the notification.

    This incident occurred just as the rules pertaining to the CAA were set to be released on the eGazette website. The government's move to notify the CAA rules comes as expectation builds around the impending announcement of Lok Sabha election dates by the Election Commission of India.

    CAA rules now in effect: What is Citizenship Amendment Act & what does it ensure? Key FAQs explained

    The technical glitch in the eGazette website added an unexpected dimension to the development, causing a momentary disruption in the information related to the CAA.

    A dedicated online portal has been established to facilitate the application submission for the Citizenship Amendment Act. This legislative measure, passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, endeavors to create an expedited route to Indian citizenship for migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

    Specifically, the CAA targets individuals belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, in response to religious persecution faced in their countries of origin.

    Centre notifies Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Applicants are required to utilize the newly provided web portal for the online submission of their applications.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2024, 7:21 PM IST
