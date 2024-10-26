Gorakhpur to host premier rowing sports center in water sports complex, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Speaking to players and the public at the closing ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarhtal on Saturday, the Chief Minister highlighted the vast potential for rowing in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent.

In a significant announcement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the government will allocate space for the Rowing Federation of India (RFI) in the Water Sports Complex near Ramgarhtal to establish a world-class rowing sports center.

He further shared that efforts would be undertaken to expand water sports opportunities across major lakes throughout the state.

Speaking to players and the public at the closing ceremony of the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship at Ramgarhtal on Saturday, the Chief Minister highlighted the vast potential for rowing in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent.

“Our rowers have the capability to compete and win medals in the Olympics and other international events. To develop these talents, the government will provide space in the world-class water sports complex near Ramgarhtal for the creation of a rowing sports center, in response to the Rowing Federation of India’s request. Additionally, the state government will extend comprehensive support to advance the center,” he said.

The Chief Minister also noted the abundance of natural lakes in Uttar Pradesh, indicating that similar efforts will be made to expand rowing opportunities there as well.

Referring to the achievements of UP players who won medals in the Asian Games and other international rowing competitions, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the accomplishments of Laxman Awardee and Youth Welfare Officer of Deoria Puneet Baliyan, Laxman Awardee Kudrat Ali, Arvind Singh from Bulandshahr, Mohammad Azad from Sultanpur, Lokesh Kumar from Hapur, and Rajesh Kumar from Sant Kabir Nagar. He noted that these athletes have brought great honor to the state on both national and international stages.

The Chief Minister emphasized that sports not only contribute to physical and mental well-being but have also become a promising avenue for career growth. He shared that the state government has introduced a sports policy and issued a directive to provide direct government employment to UP athletes who have won medals in competitions such as the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games.

"Lalit Upadhyay, who earned a medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics, has been appointed as a Deputy SP in the UP Police, and today, an announcement has been made to offer a job to Olympic medalist Rajkumar Pal," the Chief Minister stated. He added that, so far, over 500 athletes have been provided government jobs through this initiative.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the double-engine government is fully committed to advancing sports and supporting athletes, remarking, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, initiatives such as Khelo India, Sansad Khel Pratiyogita, and the Fit India Movement have fostered an exceptional environment for sports across the nation.”

CM Yogi highlighted several measures undertaken by the state to promote sports and motivate players. As part of this effort, sports grounds and open gyms are being rapidly developed in all 57,000-gram panchayats, alongside mini stadiums at the block level and stadiums at the district level.

He further noted that the construction of the state's first world-class sports university, named in honor of hockey legend Major Dhyanchand, is progressing fast in Meerut.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that, to motivate athletes, the state government has allocated significant cash prizes for Olympic medalists. Gold medalists in individual Olympic events will receive Rs 6 crore, silver medalists Rs 4 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 2 crore.

In Olympic team events, the prizes are set at Rs 3 crore for gold, Rs 2 crore for silver, and Rs 1 crore for bronze. Additionally, every state athlete participating in the Olympics receives an incentive of Rs 10 lakh.

He further shared that Asian Games gold medalists are awarded Rs 3 crore, silver medalists Rs 1.5 crore, and bronze medalists Rs 75 lakh. For the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, cash awards are Rs 1.5 crore for gold, Rs 75 lakh for silver, and Rs 50 lakh for bronze. Similarly, winners in the SAF and National Games are also rewarded with cash prizes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the government is appointing experienced athletes as coaches, providing them with an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. Additionally, Padma award-winning athletes from the state receive financial assistance of Rs 20,000 per month.

For athletes with disabilities, monthly financial support is provided as follows: Rs 10,000 for international-level players, Rs 6,000 for national-level players, and Rs 4,000 for state-level players. He also mentioned that 140 players in the state have received financial aid from the Eklavya Sports Fund.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, expressing his pleasure over the successful organization of the national-level rowing competition for the second time at Ramgarhtal, shared that it was a particularly joyful moment for him. “Once known as a crime hotspot in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Ramgarhtal has now transformed into a hub of attraction and water sports competitions, blessed by Lord Ram,” he remarked.

Emphasizing that it exemplifies real transformation, the Chief Minister said: "Ramgarhtal has emerged as a prime destination for both sports and tourism, with new hotels around the lake and the addition of a floating restaurant."

Extending his Diwali greetings, the Chief Minister noted that when we cultivate positive thoughts, our energy is directed toward uplifting society and the nation.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the final match of the Sub Junior National Rowing Championship to boost the enthusiasm of the players and appreciated the passion of the players. Earlier, when young players and sports lovers welcomed CM Yogi with folded hands on reaching the venue, he accepted their greetings by shaking hands with them.

The welcome address was delivered by Rajlaxmi Singh Dev, President of the Rowing Federation of India, along with Rani Pakshalika Singh, President of the UP Rowing Association and MLA. Pawan Singh Chauhan, MLC and Patron of the UP Rowing Association, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Present at the event were Minister of State for Sports and Youth Welfare (Independent Charge) Girish Chandra Yadav, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, Kushinagar MP Vijay Dubey, Gorakhpur Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, and MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh, Mahendrapal Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Pradeep Shukla, and Sarwan Nishad. Other dignitaries included Sports Director RP Singh, UP Rowing Association Secretary Sudhir Sharma, Vice President Rana Rahul Singh, Regional Sports Officer Ale Haider, Rowing Championship Organizing Secretary Puneet Baliyan, along with numerous players, sports enthusiasts, officials, and dignitaries.

Maharashtra claimed the overall championship trophy at the 25th Sub Junior National Rowing Championship based on its performance in both the boys' and girls' categories. Maharashtra emerged as the champion in the boys' category, while Punjab took the championship title in the girls' category.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented trophies to the winning teams and awarded medals to the players who won in the final day's matches.

Latest Videos