GOOD news for car buyers! Uttar Pradesh government scraps registration tax on hybrid vehicles

To promote the sale of environment-friendly hybrid cars, the government of Uttar Pradesh has reportedly waived the registration fee completely on such models. This step could benefit companies like Maruti Suzuki India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Honda Cars India, which offer hybrid vehicles.

In a significant boost for green vehicles, the Uttar Pradesh government has reportedly decided to waive the registration tax on strong hybrid cars. According to The Hindu Business Line, the government, through a July circular, implemented a policy to give a 100 percent waiver on the registration fee of strong hybrid vehicles with immediate effect.

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, and Honda Cars India will be the main beneficiaries of this decision. Customers may save as much as Rs 3.5 lakh, according to the reports.

According to media reports, the UP government has announced a 100% waiver on the registration fee for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) as well as plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

For reference, both HEVs and PHEVs use an internal combustion engine and an electric motor. The major difference between HEVs and PHEVs is that the latter has a bigger battery, which has to be charged using an external power source.

Maruti currently sells the Grand Vitara and Invicto hybrid cars, while Toyota offers the Hyryder and Innova Hycross. Honda has the City hybrid.

Hybrid vehicle sales have been gradually gaining traction due to factors such as the ease of owning hybrid vehicles, which do not require dedicated charging infrastructure like EVs, better mileage compared to petrol cars, and lower acquisition costs.

The state declared last year that EV purchases would be free from taxes and registration costs for three years. Furthermore, this exemption will apply to EVs made in the state for a period of five years. The government has also relaxed the upper maximum expenditure limit on the purchase of vehicles.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder use the same hybrid powertrain. There is an electric motor (80PS/141Nm) and a 1.5-liter petrol engine (92PS/122Nm). The hybrid system may provide up to 116 PS of power at its utmost. The e-CVT handles the gearbox tasks.

The badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross is known as the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. An e-CVT is connected to a 2.0-liter gasoline engine in their hybrid drivetrain. The engine and motor have a combined power rating of 152 and 113 PS, respectively, while the system power is rated at 186 PS. The torque of the engine is 188 Nm, while the torque of the motor is 206 Nm.

The 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle petrol engine (98PS and 127Nm) powers the Honda City e:HEV. The system output of 126 PS is shared by two electric motors. The vehicle has an e-CVT.

