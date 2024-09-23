GOAT star Thalapathy Vijay's new TVK poster goes viral calling him 'political heir'

Earlier this year, Thalapathy Vijay's announcement about his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, sparked celebrations among his fans. However, it also shocked his movie fans as he hinted at retiring from the film industry. After completing his current film commitments, Vijay plans to dedicate his time to politics fully and has announced his retirement from acting. This bold move is being hailed as a masterstroke by many fellow actors, youngsters, and his fans.

Many actors enter politics when their film careers decline. However, Vijay, commanding a salary of around 200 crores at the peak of his career, chose to make this decision, which has garnered immense appreciation.

Vijay is set to contest the 2026 Assembly elections as his party's Chief Ministerial candidate. He is gearing up for the first state conference on October 27th, with the party flag and anthem already launched. A poster created by TVK members from Trichy, referring to Vijay as the "political heir," has gone viral.

The poster reads, "Following the legacy of E.V.R., Anna, and MGR, Thalapathy Vijay will soon emerge as the political heir. 2024—Rise Conference, 2026—Tamil Nadu." His fans have received this message.

