    Goa's Revolutionary Goans organization objects to Karnataka's Kannada Bhavan proposal

    After Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's announcement about granting Rs 10 crore for Kannada Bhavan in Goa, Revolutionary Goans organization has raised a red flag to this move. It is reported that Revolutionary Goans founder opined that as Goa is a small state and hosts many people from different states and if Kannada Bhavan is allowed it will encroach Goa's identity.

    Goa Revolutionary Goans organization objects to Karnataka's Kannada Bhavan proposal
    Panaji, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 2:07 PM IST
    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's statement of setting aside Rs 10 crore budget to build a Kannada Bhavan in Goa state has run into rough water as Revolutionary Goans (RG) has raised an objection stating the move would encroach the state's identity.

    It is said that the founder of the Revolutionary Goans founder Manoj Parab has opined that Goa is a small state and hosts many states' residents here. If all other states' residents raise such demands then it may infringe Goa's identity and its interest.

    It is said that Parab's organization also has said that it will not allow such Bhavans to come up in Goa. This development comes at a time when Goa will be going to polls in February 2021 and at any moment the election Commission may announce the code of conduct.

    It is alleged that keeping the election in mind, the RG is raking this Kannada issue for poll benefits and may resort to removing Kannadigas voters eligible for voting in the Goa Assembly elections from the voters' list. Karnataka and Goa's relations have not been on good terms following Karnataka's demand of diversion of Mahadayi river water into its state.

    Last year, the Supreme Court directed the Goa government to follow an award given by the Mahadayi Interstate Water Dispute Tribunal which cleared decks for Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri dam project. The Union Government has also asked the Goa government to submit the salinity report from the river. The Goa government, however, had contended that the project could cause ecological devastation.

