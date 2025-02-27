Global devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, share their Mahakumbh transformative experiences

Mahakumbh 2025 culminated with Maha Shivratri, drawing devotees worldwide to Triveni Sangam. International visitors from the UK, Brazil, Mexico, and the US described the event as a life-changing immersion into Indian culture and hospitality.

Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 12:24 PM IST

As Mahakumbh 2025 reaches its final stage, the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri witnessed a massive gathering of devotees from India and abroad at Triveni Sangam. Pilgrims from countries including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico, and the United States took a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, immersing themselves in the depth of Indian culture. Sharing their experiences, these foreign visitors described the Mahakumbh as an 'unforgettable and life-changing event'.

Mahakumbh 2025, which took place between January 13 and February 26, drew millions of devotees from across the globe. The experiences shared by international visitors reinforce the belief that Mahakumbh is not just a religious event but has evolved into a global platform for Indian culture and hospitality.

A devotee from London, overwhelmed with emotion, shared her experience: "I felt immense joy and peace being here. The energy of the crowd is incredible, something that must be experienced. Today feels even more special than my previous days here. I saw this as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and canceled all my earlier plans to visit Mahakumbh. It was that important to me."

She further expressed her admiration for Indian hospitality: "People here are incredibly warm and welcoming. I am learning a lot about Indian culture and the significance of daily worship. It is also heartwarming to see people collecting Ganga water for their family members who couldn't make it. I learned about Mahakumbh through social media and my friends."

Daniel from Brazil described his enthusiasm: "This is an amazing and unforgettable experience. We have travelled from far away and are eager to share this with our people back home. The entire Kumbh Mela is mesmerizing, and the warmth of the people makes it even more special."

He revealed that he first heard about Mahakumbh from his boss, who had covered the event 12 years ago. "This was my first time here, and it was truly extraordinary."

Kaco Barcelos, also from Brazil, reflected on his experience: "We have travelled a great distance to be here with everyone. This is the largest human gathering in history, and the emotions of the people are incredibly powerful. The smiles of Indian people are amazing—they radiate warmth and positivity."

A group from Mexico and the United States also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Ana, a member of the group, shared her thoughts: "I am here with a group that includes people from Mexico, Colombia, and Italy. The devotion we have witnessed is awe-inspiring. What touched us the most was the kindness of the people here—everyone is so welcoming. This is our greatest lesson."
She also praised Indian hospitality, describing the Mahakumbh as an unparalleled spiritual experience.

