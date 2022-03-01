  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We will not rest till...,' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

    The minister has repeatedly been posing about the evacuation mission called 'Operation Ganga'

    We will not rest till... says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan - ADT
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 1, 2022, 12:52 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in cities and border points of war-torn Ukraine. Nearly three evacuation flights are set to bring back stranded Indians. This includes two flights from Romania's capital city Bucharest and one from Hungary's capital city Budapest. 

    The Union External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, tweeted, "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," announcing the ninth evacuation flight back to India on Tuesday morning. The minister has repeatedly been posing about the evacuation mission called "Operation Ganga".

     

    As per the PTI, on Tuesday morning, an Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine landed in Mumbai from Bucharest, the Romanian capital.

    As per the reports, the Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane was present at the Mumbai airport. The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait landed at 7:40 am. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed India's evacuation plans with his counterpart in Romania and the Slovak Republic, two of Ukraine's neighbouring nations from which India plans to evacuate its citizens.

    The government on Monday said that approximately 20,000 Indians were present in Ukraine. About 8,000 have existed from the country since its first advisory earlier this month. 

    The administration has scheduled to send four Union Ministers to supervise the evacuation mission and announced more flights to bring back the stranded students from the war-torn country. Also, airlift the neighbouring and developing countries' citizens, and send relief supplies to Ukraine, a humanitarian gesture.

    SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Tata group's Air India have joined the government's Operation Ganga evacuation efforts.

    SpiceJet will fly a special flight to Budapest, Hungary's capital, on Friday. On Monday, the airline announced that it planned to fly its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for its special flight from Delhi on Monday evening. It stated that it intends to operate further evacuation flights and talks with the relevant authorities.

    IndiGo has announced that it will operate two evacuation flights using A321 aircraft to airlift Indians. According to the report, both flights are scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday.

    Also Read: 'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Also Read: India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    Also Read: 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    India scales up Operation Ganga Indian Air Force may deploy C17 aircraft gcw

    India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues including Ukraine gcw

    PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on various issues, including Ukraine

    Operation Ganga Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    LPG Price Hike: Commercial gas cylinder price increases by Rs 105

    Recent Stories

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    2 leaders, 2 worlds: Ukraine tweets difference between Putin, Zelenskyy; sparks meme fest

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills several Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Artillery kills 70 Ukraine soldiers as Russia steps up attack

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it RCB

    What is cerebral palsy? Microsoft Satya Nadella's son was born it

    Mama this is so hard: Russian soldiers last message to his mother - ADT

    'Mama, this is so hard': Russian soldier's last message to his mother

    Leave Kyiv urgently today Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory gcw

    'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel' - ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Udupi college girl denied entry to give practical exams, says its 'very cruel'

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Coordinating with MEA to aid evacuation, says Karnataka Nodal Officer - ycb

    Meet the man tasked with ensuring Karnataka residents in Ukraine reach home

    Video Icon
    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Video Icon
    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Video Icon