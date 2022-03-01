'We will not rest till...,' says EAM Jaishankar on India's evacuation plan

The minister has repeatedly been posing about the evacuation mission called 'Operation Ganga'

India has been ramping up its efforts to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in cities and border points of war-torn Ukraine. Nearly three evacuation flights are set to bring back stranded Indians. This includes two flights from Romania's capital city Bucharest and one from Hungary's capital city Budapest.

The Union External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, tweeted, "We will not rest till our fellow Indians are safe," announcing the ninth evacuation flight back to India on Tuesday morning. The minister has repeatedly been posing about the evacuation mission called "Operation Ganga".

As per the PTI, on Tuesday morning, an Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine landed in Mumbai from Bucharest, the Romanian capital.

As per the reports, the Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane was present at the Mumbai airport. The AI Express flight IX-1202 from Bucharest via Kuwait landed at 7:40 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed India's evacuation plans with his counterpart in Romania and the Slovak Republic, two of Ukraine's neighbouring nations from which India plans to evacuate its citizens.

The government on Monday said that approximately 20,000 Indians were present in Ukraine. About 8,000 have existed from the country since its first advisory earlier this month.

The administration has scheduled to send four Union Ministers to supervise the evacuation mission and announced more flights to bring back the stranded students from the war-torn country. Also, airlift the neighbouring and developing countries' citizens, and send relief supplies to Ukraine, a humanitarian gesture.

SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Tata group's Air India have joined the government's Operation Ganga evacuation efforts.

SpiceJet will fly a special flight to Budapest, Hungary's capital, on Friday. On Monday, the airline announced that it planned to fly its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for its special flight from Delhi on Monday evening. It stated that it intends to operate further evacuation flights and talks with the relevant authorities.

IndiGo has announced that it will operate two evacuation flights using A321 aircraft to airlift Indians. According to the report, both flights are scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read: 'Leave Kyiv urgently today': Indian Embassy in Ukraine releases new advisory

Also Read: India scales up Operation Ganga; IAF may deploy C-17 aircraft

Also Read: 'Operation Ganga': Reuniting Indians stuck in Ukraine with their families