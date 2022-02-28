Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

As the evacuation continues in which Indians stuck are airlifted through 'Operation Ganga' from Ukraine, fresh videos of residents stranded at Mykolaiv have surfaced. Mangaluru girl Sakshai Sudhakar has said that she along with 300 other Indian residents is still struck with limited food and water.

The girl told Asianet Newsable that there are 4 hostels next to the university and all the students have been asked to go to bunkers. "We grabbed whatever we could and moved inside the bunkers and now we have limited food stock and water. We want the embassy to help us as early as possible."

The girl also made a video and told that they are struggling inside the bunkers and have no access to restrooms or washrooms either. Meanwhile, the Government of Karnataka along with GOI and MEA is tracking Karnataka residents stuck in Ukraine and making efforts to bring them back from close by borders.

Earlier a group of students from different states made a video jointly narrating the ordeal they are going through in Mykolaiv. The students said that there were blasts near the railway station and there is no way that can come out. Meanwhile, reports are coming that Ukraine police are harassing Indian nationals who are trying to flee the war-hit nation and are forcing them to stay back.