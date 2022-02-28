Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Feb 28, 2022, 7:05 PM IST

    As the evacuation continues in which Indians stuck are airlifted through 'Operation Ganga' from Ukraine, fresh videos of residents stranded at Mykolaiv have surfaced. Mangaluru girl Sakshai Sudhakar has said that she along with 300 other Indian residents is still struck with limited food and water.

    The girl told Asianet Newsable that there are 4 hostels next to the university and all the students have been asked to go to bunkers. "We grabbed whatever we could and moved inside the bunkers and now we have limited food stock and water. We want the embassy to help us as early as possible."

    The girl also made a video and told that they are struggling inside the bunkers and have no access to restrooms or washrooms either. Meanwhile, the Government of Karnataka along with GOI and MEA is tracking Karnataka residents stuck in Ukraine and making efforts to bring them back from close by borders.

    Earlier a group of students from different states made a video jointly narrating the ordeal they are going through in Mykolaiv. The students said that there were blasts near the railway station and there is no way that can come out. Meanwhile, reports are coming that Ukraine police are harassing Indian nationals who are trying to flee the war-hit nation and are forcing them to stay back.

    Recent Videos

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on BFC victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy for the attitude and character of everybody in ATKMB - Ferrando on BFC victory

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Marco Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC has shown in the season how it plays football - Pezzaiuoli on ATKMB defeat

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Top Stories

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome drb
    Lifestyle

    Who is Sofia Jirau, first Victoria's Secret model with down syndrome?

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar
    Entertainment

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom
    Entertainment

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone
    Entertainment

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar drb
    Entertainment

    BJP MP, actor Ravi Kishan mourns the death of Lata Mangeshkar

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host
    Entertainment

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Must See

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days-ycb
    India News

    Karnataka student Sakshi stuck in Ukraine's Mykolaiv with 300 Indians, says no food, water from 3 days

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country
    India News

    Priest in Hyderabad blesses Ukraine bride for peace in her country (Watch)

    Russia-Ukraine war: Russian soldiers taking away girls, Indian student pleads for help-dnm
    India News

    Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Russian soldiers taking away girls’, Indian student pleads for help