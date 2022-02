UP Election 2022: Newlywed groom casts vote after wedding

Polling has begun for one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh. Newlywed groom Ishan Pandey in wedding attire rushed to the polling booth soon after his wedding. He said being a responsible citizen he came to exercise his franchise. Pandey said, “PM Modi urges the youth to cast their votes and hence I have come here to inspire others.”