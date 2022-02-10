UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary is set to give voting a miss as he is scheduled to take an election rally. Jayant Chaudhary’s office in a statement to ANI said, “RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally. He is a voter of Mathura region.”

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary are scheduled to hold a joint election campaign at Numaish Maidan in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations. “I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same,” he said.

He urged people to elect a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

A total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts of the state are voting in Phase 1 of the Assembly polls. In this phase, 623 candidates, including independents, are in the fray.

The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

