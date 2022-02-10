  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally

    Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations.
     

    UP Election 2022: RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary to miss voting due to poll rally-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Feb 10, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary is set to give voting a miss as he is scheduled to take an election rally. Jayant Chaudhary’s office in a statement to ANI said, “RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally. He is a voter of Mathura region.”

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary are scheduled to hold a joint election campaign at Numaish Maidan in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

    Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations. “I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same,” he said.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Battle among heavyweights, key contests in first phase

    He urged people to elect a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society.

    Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

    As per the set norms, the campaigning for the first phase of the UP polls ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm, marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period.

    The police have sealed the borders of the state and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 constituencies where elections are underway.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

    A total of 58 constituencies spread across 11 districts of the state are voting in Phase 1 of the Assembly polls. In this phase, 623 candidates, including independents, are in the fray.

    The Election Commission of India declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates. In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on February 14, the third phase on February 20, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on February 27, the sixth phase on March 3 and the seventh phase on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya

    Also read: UP Election 2022: Don't make a mistake, Yogi Adityanath warns voters on polling day

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Amit Shah and leaders urge people to vote, participate in democracy

    UP Election 2022: Don't make a mistake, Yogi Adityanath warns voters on polling day - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Don't make a mistake, Yogi Adityanath warns voters on polling day

    Professor accused of expelling girl student from class for wearing hijab in UP, explains what transpired-dnm

    She threatened me: UP teacher, accused of throwing a hijab-wearing woman out of class, reacts

    Recent Stories

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch drb

    Throwback Thursday: Kriti Sanon once punched Tiger Shroff in the face; watch

    football Sponsors shun West Ham Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

    Sponsors shun Kurt Zouma after cat kicking video, as call for prosecution gathers pace

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Is Rishabh Pant transitioning into an opener? Rohit Sharma take-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Is Pant transitioning into an opener? Rohit's take

    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Confident of winning all 9 seats, says Baby Rani Maurya

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Amid hijab row, Karnataka CM's political secy says 'women should not dress to provoke men'

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Why is Nehru-style sherwani in high demand?

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not happy about ATK Mohun Bagan's transitions in defence - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC deserved to win against ATK Mohun Bagan - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 85): ATK Mohun Bagan eclipses 2-1 against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans-ycb

    After Saffron scarf, Dalit background students enter Hijab-Saffron row, raise 'Jai Bhim' slogans

    Video Icon