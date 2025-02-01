Ghaziabad: Explosions erupt as truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire, no casualties (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk, Ghaziabad, triggering multiple explosions. Firefighters struggled to reach the truck due to ongoing blasts. The cause remains unknown, but no casualties have been reported. Authorities are monitoring the situation for updates.

Ghaziabad: Explosions erupt as truck carrying gas cylinders catches fire, no casualties (WATCH)
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Feb 1, 2025

Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in a truck carrying gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in the Thana Teela Mod area of Ghaziabad district, triggering a series of blasts.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, fire brigade officials and employees are on the spot, but as the cylinders continue to explode, the fire brigade personnel are unable to reach the truck. "The sound of the cylinder blasts can be heard for several kilometres in the vicinity," he added.

Visuals show the blasts being heard in a video shot 2-3 km away from the spot. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details on the matter are awaited.

