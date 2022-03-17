Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GATE Result 2022 announced: Top IITs and NITs which grant admission

    The Graduate Aptitude Test (GATE) is an entrance gateway to master’s courses in IITs and other premium institutes. Candidates can also seek jobs on the basis of their GATE score in top PSUs.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 17, 2022, 2:24 PM IST

    Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IITKGP) released the result for the GATE 2022 today, March 17 on the official website at gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Applicants declared qualified in the GATE results will be eligible for M.Tech courses admissions offered by various institutes.

    Over 9 lakh candidates had registered to take the exam and will be checking their scores today. This is up from last year when about 7.5 lakh students took the test. GATE 2022 has added two new papers Geomatics Engineering (GE) and Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering (NM).

    List of IITs and IISc which will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:

    ·         IISc Bangalore

    ·         IIT Madras

    ·         IIT Bombay

    ·         IIT Tirupati

    ·         IIT Kharagpur

    ·         IIT Kanpur

    ·         IIT Delhi

    ·         IIT Hyderabad

    ·         IIT (BHU) Varanasi

    ·         IIT Roorkee

    ·         IIT Guwahati

    ·         IIT Indore

    ·         IIT Dhanbad

    ·         IIT Mandi

    ·         IIT Ropar

    ·         IIT Goa

    ·         IIT Bhubaneswar

    ·         IIT Patna

    ·         IIT Jodhpur

    ·         IIT Jammu

    ·         IIT Bhilai

    The list of NITs that will grant admission based on GATE 2022 are:          

    ·         Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar

    ·         Malviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur

    ·         Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal

    ·         Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Agartala

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Calicut

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Delhi

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Durgapur

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Goa

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur

    ·         National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Nagaland

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Patna

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Puducherry

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Raipur

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Sikkim

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Arunachal Pradesh

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Manipur

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Rourkela

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Silchar

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Srinagar

    ·         National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, etc.

    GATE score is used to get a job in several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). A few such organizations are:

    ·         Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

    ·         Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL)

    ·         Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

    ·         Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

    ·         National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

    ·         Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL)

    ·         Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

    ·         Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI)

    Last Updated Mar 17, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
