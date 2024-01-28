'Garbage has gone to the dustbin...': Lalu Prasad's daughter takes a jibe at Nitish Kumar

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya on Sunday took a dig at Nitish Kumar, who resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar. In an X post, Rohini said the 'garbage was back in dump'.

"Garbage goes back into the dustbin. Garbage - Happy stinking garbage to the group!" wrote Rohini in Hindi.

In another post, she wrote: "It sucks to be with him. Whose ideology is Chameleon Kumar."

Take a look at another post taking a dig at Nitish Kumar:

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar amid speculations that he would be returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP, in less than two years of the controversial political break-up.

The Janata Dal (United) chief said that the alliance he formed a year and a half back was also not in good condition. “So today we have submitted the resignation… now we are separate. So if all the parties that were there earlier, they come together and decide then you will come to know about it,” Nitish Kumar said. Taking a swipe at the “distracted” opposition alliance, he said “no work was getting done in the INDIA bloc”.