Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Five reasons why Chinese President Xi Jinping is not visiting India

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence from the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi remains unexplained as the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirms his decision to skip the event. Find out more about the sudden change in Xi's plans and the significance of his absence.

    G20 Summit: Five reasons why Chinese President Xi Jinping is not visiting India AVV
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday (September 4) confirmed that President Xi Jinping will not be attending the crucial G20 summit in New Delhi this week. The Chinese Foreign Ministry gave no further explanation of the reasons behind the skip. 

    India is ready to host a range of global leaders and heads of state as part of the historic G20 summit on September 9 and 10. Notably, Xi Jinping will be absent from the summit. He took a U-turn over the India visit.

    'India' or 'Bharat'? Controversy erupts over G20 dinner invite; check details

    However, here are five possible reasons behind President Xi's G20 Summit skip

    1. China unveiled a fresh controversy by publishing a new map that lays claim to Indian 
    territories. The fresh Chinese map includes Arunachal Pradesh, the Doklam plateau, and Aksai Chin (Western Ladakh) in the mainland China area. India protested against China and demanded that the Dragon respect the international boundary lines. However, the Wolf Warrior approach from Chinese diplomats urged India not to overinterpret it and see it as China's exercise over its sovereignty.

    2. The relationship between India and China has not been great since the Doklam crisis in 2020. Ever since, 19 rounds of India-China Corps Commander Level Meetings have taken place at the border. But nothing concrete has come out even after three years.

    3. It is no secret that China wants to overtake the United States as the superpower and hegemon in the World. However, India's steadfast growth of strategic ties with China's arch-rival is unsettling Beijing.

     

    G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

    4. Russia and China aspire to create global blocs away from West-centric philosophy. BRICS group is the latest example of it. Similarly, China sees G20 as a West-centric group. The G20 summit skip might be a tactic from China to further distance themselves from such west-centric blocs.

    5. China has been battling with domestic issues since the beginning of COVID-19. There is a new wave of criticism against the Communist Party of China in mainland China as well as Hong Kong. Xi Jinping is more focused on domestic affairs than international affairs.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy rkn

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy

    Kerala shocker: Youth commits suicide after attacking girl, her grandparents in Ernakulam anr

    Kerala shocker: Youth commits suicide after attacking girl, her grandparents in Ernakulam

    'Sangh Parivar's hidden agenda...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams One Nation One Election idea anr

    ‘Sangh Parivar’s hidden agenda…’ Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams 'One Nation One Election' idea

    Indore restaurant introduces Braille menu for visually impaired customers gcw

    Indore restaurant introduces Braille menu for visually impaired customers

    Kerala: KSRTC earns highest daily collection on September 4 rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC earns highest daily collection on September 4

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor ADC

    Malaika Arora posts mysterious note amid breakup rumours with beau Arjun Kapoor

    Kriti Sanon's teacher shares touching message for actress on her National Award win vma

    Kriti Sanon's teacher shares touching message for actress on her National Award win

    Beauty brand gets creative! Giant-size lipstick paints the town red, literally - WATCH snt

    Beauty brand gets creative! Giant-size lipstick paints the town red, literally - WATCH

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi answer fun questions in new video [WATCH]

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi answer fun questions in new video [WATCH]

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy rkn

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon