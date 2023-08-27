G20 Summit: Delhi Airport clarifies on rumours of aircraft parking space shortage

Delhi Airport has ample parking space for aircraft, and the requests for flight cancellations represent only 6 percent of normal domestic operations at the airport, with no impact on international flights expected, the spokesperson said

Delhi International Airport Limited has reported that it has received requests from airlines to cancel 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over a three-day period starting from September 8, in connection with the upcoming G20 Summit, which will be held under India's presidency. The Civil Aviation Ministry had previously been in discussions with stakeholders regarding the relocation of grounded aircraft from Delhi airport to nearby airports.

A spokesperson for Delhi Airport emphasized India's pride in hosting the G20 Summit in 2023 and clarified that the flight cancellations are unrelated to aircraft parking. The airport has already made sufficient parking arrangements, and airlines likely made the decision to cancel flights due to traffic restrictions associated with the G20 summit.

Delhi Airport has ample parking space for aircraft, and the requests for flight cancellations represent only 6 per cent of normal domestic operations at the airport, with no impact on international flights expected, the spokesperson said, adding that the airport is committed to working closely with airlines to minimize any inconvenience to passengers caused by these cancellations.

The G20 Summit is scheduled for September 9 and 10 in the national capital, and in view of this event, the Supreme Court has announced that it will remain closed on September 8.

As per an official notification released by the Delhi government on August 24, banks, financial institutions, and commercial enterprises in the New Delhi area will observe closures from September 8 to September 10. This directive extends to all government departments, offices, organizations, undertakings, corporations, boards, statutory bodies, and educational institutions, as specified by the AAP government.

This three-day closure period also applies to private offices, educational establishments, commercial banks, and financial institutions within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District, in accordance with Section 16 (3) (i) of The Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, as indicated in the notification.

The upcoming 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit, scheduled to take place during this time frame, will gather prominent ministers, senior officials, and world leaders from around the world. It represents the culmination of the G20 proceedings thus far.