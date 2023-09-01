Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Comprehensive traffic rehearsal in Delhi this weekend; roads to avoid, timings and more

    Delhi is gearing up for the last G20 meeting during India's Presidency and conducting a full dress rehearsal for traffic measures. This has resulted in extensive traffic restrictions across south and central Delhi. Commuters are urged to plan their routes in advance, consider Delhi Metro, and anticipate potential delays

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2023, 6:56 PM IST

    Delhi is gearing up to host the final G20 meeting during India's Presidency on September 9 and 10. To ensure top-notch security and preparations, Delhi Traffic Police will conduct a comprehensive traffic rehearsal throughout this weekend in south and central Delhi.

    In preparation, Delhi Traffic Police has announced extensive traffic restrictions across the affected areas, urging the public to avoid unnecessary travel. Commuters are advised to plan their routes in advance to navigate areas where traffic may be temporarily halted to accommodate the drill's motorcades. Whenever possible, Delhi Metro is recommended as an alternative mode of transportation over the weekend.

    The impacted routes encompass key areas like the C-Hexagon around India Gate lawns, Sardar Patel Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Barakhamba Road junction, Mathura Road, Bhairon Road to Ring Road, Janpath to Kartavya Path, Tolstoy Marg to Janpath, and Joseph Tito Marg to Siri Fort Road. However, traffic disruptions on carriageways leading to New Delhi will be brief, with periodic openings of the C-Hexagon to ensure smooth traffic flow.

    The weekend rehearsal includes multiple shifts on both Saturday and Sunday, each with specific time slots for traffic restrictions. While commuters heading to railway stations and airports can still use private vehicles, auto-rickshaws, and taxis, delays and congestion are anticipated. Passengers are encouraged to allocate extra time for their journeys and consider Metro services when feasible.

    City bus services are expected to operate with minimal disruptions, with potential route diversions based on real-time traffic conditions. These restrictions mirror the stringent protocols enforced during the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10, restricting entry to Lutyens’ Delhi to residents and essential service providers only, subject to identity verification.

    To assist commuters during the G20 Summit, Delhi Traffic Police has launched a virtual help desk accessible at https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info, offering real-time traffic updates, alternative routes, and pertinent information.

    While the restrictions may affect weekend plans, residents appreciate the advance notice and the authorities' efforts to minimize disruptions. As Delhi prepares for the G20 Summit, residents and visitors are encouraged to stay informed and plan their travel arrangements accordingly to ensure a smooth and secure experience during this high-profile event.

