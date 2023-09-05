Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G20 Summit: Delegates to be handed 2 booklets showcasing 'Bharat' as the mother of democracy

    Titled 'Bharat, The Mother of Democracy' and 'Elections in India', two booklets will be handed over to the visitingG20 Summit dignitaries. Here's a look at the key highlights of the two booklets that traces India's rich history and democratic heritage.

    G20 Summit: 2 booklets showcasing 'Bharat' as Mother of Democracy to be handed over to delegates snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    The Centre has released two booklets in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit, which provide a historical overview of India dating back to 6000 BCE. These booklets, titled 'Bharat, The Mother of Democracy' and 'Elections in India,' will be presented to visiting dignitaries. Soft copies of these documents are available on the official G20 website. The booklets, totaling 40 pages, delve into topics such as the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Chhatrapati Shivaji, Akbar, and India's transition of power through general elections, with a focus on highlighting India's democratic heritage throughout history.

    Also read: G20 Summit 2023: Perfect platform for lifting Indian economy

    Key highlights from the booklets include:

    1. The first booklet, spanning 26 pages, portrays India as the cradle of democracy. It features an image of a 5,000-year-old bronze dancing girl statue, who "stands confident, self-assured and looking at the world eye-to-eye, is independent and liberated".

    2. The booklet also includes a hymn from the Rig Veda, the earliest of the four Vedas, which mentions assemblies of commoners and representative bodies.

    3. It goes on to cite democratic elements in the narratives of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, highlighting how Lord Ram was chosen as king with the approval of a council of ministers and consultations.

    4. In the Mahabharata, Bhishma, the dying patriarch, imparts canons of good governance to Yudhishthira. According to the booklet, Bhishma said, "The essence of a king's dharma is to secure his subjects' prosperity and happiness."

    5. The booklet discusses the influence of Buddhism's principles on India's democratic ethos, the teachings of the Arthashastra, and the participation of people during the rule of historical figures such as Ashoka, Chandragupta Maurya, Krishnadeva Raya, and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

    6. It also highlights the post-independence era when India adopted a modern democratic Republic through its Constitution, while retaining elements from historical democratic models.

    7. The second booklet, spanning 15 pages, traces the history of elections in India from 1951 to 2019. It covers aspects such as the number of candidates and the arrangements made by authorities, showcasing India's progress in the realm of democracy.

    These booklets aim to underscore India's rich democratic heritage and its continued commitment to democratic values on the global stage during the G20 summit.

    Also read: Simple Explainer: What is G20? What is its agenda? Does it have diplomatic influence?

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Bengaluru Metro: Survey shows 95% people prefer using Namma Metro over vehicles

    Bengaluru Metro: Survey shows 95% people prefer using Namma Metro over vehicles

    Teacher's Day special: Meet Urdu school headmaster who has been funding kindergarten vkp

    Teacher’s Day special: Meet Urdu school headmaster who has been funding kindergarten

    G20 Summit: Five reasons why Chinese President Xi Jinping is not visiting India AVV

    G20 Summit: Five reasons why Chinese President Xi Jinping is not visiting India

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy rkn

    Kerala: CPM leader Jaick C Thomas's wife Geethu files complaint against cyber attacks over her pregnancy

    Recent Stories

    Highway stretch in California named after Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh who was shot dead in 2018 snt

    Highway stretch in California named after Indian-origin cop Ronil Singh who was shot dead in 2018

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Janmashtami 2023: Mathura's Banke Bihari temple issues guidelines

    Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and their moons ATG

    Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and their moons

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: BCCI presents Amitabh Bachchan with 'Golden Ticket' for VIP stands across India

    Bengaluru Metro: Survey shows 95% people prefer using Namma Metro over vehicles

    Bengaluru Metro: Survey shows 95% people prefer using Namma Metro over vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon