    From the India Gate: Satyagraha misfire, Lotus pickle and more

    There is a lot that happens behind the scenes in the corridors of power. Opinions, conspiracies, power games and internal wrangling galore in the political space. Asianet News Network's massive ground presence taps into the pulse of politics and bureaucracy across the country.

    From The India Gate Asianet News Network Political Gossip Episode 20
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    INNOCENTLY, YOURS

    Outside his reel existence, Innocent, former MP and leading actor in Malayalam who passed away recently, was always seen in his sandal-coloured long kurta and dhoti.

    Humour was his armour even after he became a member of Lok Sabha. When the CPM fielded him from the Chalakkudy constituency in 2014, many guffawed. None expected a comedian with nil high school education to impact the hustings.

    After his victory, Innocent showcased how a person with life experience can become a good parliamentarian. Post his cancer treatment he installed early detection centres and palliative care centres across his constituency.

    He cut across all political and religious lines to reach the needy. His performance was unique and his tenure will be remembered as a graft-free era. Innocent will be re-read as a political text by all parties and leaders. For, there aren’t many leaders who used simplicity as ideology and a smile as a password to connect with the people.


    CENTENARY BLUES

    The Centenary of Vaikkom Satyagraha, a movement initiated by Mahatma Gandhi and imbibed by national leaders, is a huge milestone. Gandhiji came to Vaikkom prior to the launch of the satyagraha in a bid to secure rights for the backward classes to use roads near the Shiva Temple in Vaikkom, Kottayam district.

    Both the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu jointly inaugurated the event. The Congress component was launched by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

    But many couldn’t understand the logic of the Congress party using the platform, commemorating the 100th anniversary of a movement that gave backward classes a slice of their rights, to solicit support for Rahul Gandhi. "He landed in this situation for a careless remark against a particular community. This poster show should have been avoided at least on the dais," commented one.

    Even stranger was the effort of the CPM to claim paternity over the movement as the party was formed at least 40 years after the satyagraha.


    STOP PRESS

    The highlight of post-TV era elections across the country is the tripartite debates. Subjects discussed range from local to national issues. And the fizz is the fiery debates that erupt out of nowhere.

    One of the recent episodes in the Ramanagara assembly constituency, where Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is contesting, will be remembered for the 'defection' of participants.

    Hundreds of Congress activists, about 70 BJP workers and just four JDS activists took part in the 'hot' discussion. Though the organizers waited for some time, no new JDS worker turned up.

     Three journalists who were there to watch the show were asked to take part in the show with JDS workers. A few minutes into the debate, a JDS leader citing Pancharatna Yatra being taken out by JDS supremo HD Kumaraswamy, claimed that his party didn’t have to pay money to people to attend events unlike the Congress and BJP.

    Irked by this, Congress leaders invited the three journalists masquerading as JDS workers, to their side leaving the JDS side empty. This is what JDS MLAs do even if they get elected, quipped the Congress leader. Though embarrassed, a JDS leader confessed that the three were journalists and not their colleagues. 

    "It's nothing but the defection of journalists during the election season," said another.


    LOTUS PICKLE

    Telangana is known worldwide for its pickles. And its politics too hides the same spicy pinch in every scoop. Recent events in BJP have left a similar burning sensation in the hearts of national leaders.

    New entrant into the BJP, senior politician and chairman of the inclusion committee, Etela Rajendar is the recent reason. Rajendar had resigned from then TRS (now BRS) to join BJP. Later he won a by-election from Huzurabad constituency on a BJP ticket.

    But with the party not fulfilling certain promises, including tickets for his supporters, Rajendar has threatened to resign as the chairman of the Inclusion Committee.

    He has shared his intention to quit with BJP president J P Nadda. Though Nadda tried to pacify Rajendar that capable persons will be given tickets, he seems unhappy and wants to move on.

    With this BJP seems to be really pickled in the political syrup. The party started losing momentum with its defeat in Munugode bypoll. No major leader has joined BJP after that and the disgruntlement among senior leaders has become a headache for the party. The reason for all unhappiness in the party stems from the functioning of state president  Bandi Sanjay. Political observers feel that Delhi will soon take note.


    RINSE MODE

    Washing dirty linen is a favourite political pastime. But when Mamata Banerjee parades with a washing machine threatening to bring the Modi government down, it becomes a joke. Even as she accuses the Centre of price rise and suppression of opposition parties, there is a protest brewing in rinse mode against her on similar grounds on the home turf.

    BJP leaders Shuvendu Adhikari and Sukant Majumder staged a sit-in against Mamata protesting against her highhandedness. But the plight of the Left parties in states like Bengal is pitiable. They have to oppose Modi and Mamata dispensations in a two-prong strategy. The fight is a slice of opposition pie!

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 7:00 AM IST
