    Fourth casualty in Anantnag encounter; Army vows not to spare terrorists

    The affected area has been sealed off, and an active search operation is currently in progress. Advanced weaponry and surveillance devices are being deployed to corner the terrorists, with drones also in active use by the Army.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 8:10 AM IST

    The Indian Army has vowed to pursue the terrorists involved in the Anantnag encounter with unwavering determination. This resolve comes in the wake of another soldier succumbing to injuries on Friday, further escalating the death toll to four since Wednesday in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The affected area has been sealed off, and an active search operation is currently in progress, as confirmed by an official.

    The intense firefight erupted early Wednesday morning following a joint operation initiated by the army and the police the previous night, aimed at apprehending terrorists within the dense forests of Kokernag. Tragically, in the ensuing gunfight, casualties included a commanding officer of the Army Rashtriya Rifles unit (Colonel), a company commander (Major), and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Jammu and Kashmir. It is worth noting that the encounter is ongoing.

    The fallen heroes include Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and DSP Humayun Bhat. The identity of the fourth soldier who lost his life today remains undisclosed.

    Reliable sources reveal that GOC 15 Corps and GOC Victor Force are meticulously overseeing the operations. Advanced weaponry and surveillance devices are being deployed to corner the terrorists, with drones also in active use by the Army.

    In the midst of this tragedy, Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonchack's mortal remains were transported to their homes in Panipat on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat received a dignified farewell on Thursday at his residence in Budgam. The Indian Army facilitated the transportation of their bodies to Srinagar on Thursday, with a heartfelt tribute paid to them that same evening.

    According to officials, the army was acting on specific intelligence inputs while leading the troops in the search for terrorists in a hideout when the firefight erupted. The terrorists initiated the exchange of gunfire, resulting in the instantaneous demise of the Colonel and the injury of two officials, who later succumbed to their injuries in a Srinagar hospital.

    These terrorists are believed to be affiliated with "The Resistance Front," a proxy organization associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Security forces suspect that two to three terrorists are currently in hiding in the area. Heron drones and quadcopters have been deployed to carry out surveillance and support the ongoing search operation, as confirmed by officials.

    Furthermore, anti-Pakistan protests erupted on Thursday in various parts of Jammu city in response to the tragic loss of four security personnel. Both Panun Kashmir and the Eik Sanatam Bharat Dal (ESBD) paid homage to the fallen personnel and demanded a comprehensive operation against the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
