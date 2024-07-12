Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked in 'attempt to murder' case; check details

     

    Andhra Pradesh police have registered an "attempt to murder" case against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, two senior IPS officers, and two retired officials. The complaint was lodged by TDP MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju. 

    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

    Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with two IPS officers and two retired officials, has been implicated in an attempt to murder case, according to Andhra Pradesh Police.

    The case stems from a complaint filed by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA K Raghurama Krishna Raju from Undi assembly constituency. Raju alleged custodial torture and other criminal acts against him, leading to the registration of the case.

    The accused include IPS officers PV Sunil Kumar and PSR Sitaramanjaneyulu, as well as retired officials R Vijay Paul, a former police officer, and G Prabhavati, former superintendent of Guntur Government General Hospital. The complaint, filed a month ago and backed by legal opinion, resulted in the case being registered under various sections of the IPC at Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

    Raju's arrest in May 2021 during the Covid-19 second wave has been a contentious issue, with allegations of improper arrest procedures and mistreatment despite his recent open-heart surgery. He accused the accused of conspiracy, alleging that false medical reports were created to cover up injuries sustained during custody.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
